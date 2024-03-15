Storm Gabi “makes it really rip”

Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Press Split

The sunny days are probably over for now. Instead, Germany will remain mostly mild but gray at the weekend. In addition to rain, storm clouds are also gathering.

Munich – With lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures, some people in Germany certainly turned on the grill for the first time this year last weekend. Anyone who has missed the opportunity will have to be patient for better or worse before the barbecue season begins. According to the forecast, there won't be anything this weekend. Peter literally shows a face like three days of rain.

The spoilsport is the weather low “Gabi”, which is moving down to us from Scandinavia via the Great Britain Islands. Above all, “Gabi” has rain in her luggage. But thunderstorms can also occur sporadically. At best, spring fever comes on Sunday – if the sun can fight its way through here and there again.

Rain, storm, thunderstorm: Deep “Gabi” brings disgusting weather to Germany

The garden is not fit yet? Then, for better or worse, he has to wait a little longer – Germany probably won't have the ideal weather for garden maintenance this weekend. Instead, meteorologist Kathy Schrey recommends wearing a raincoat and an umbrella. As the Expert of wetter.net explained, the sun will no longer be visible from Friday (March 15th). Instead, a dense cloud cover will move in and there may be short but intense rain showers from the afternoon onwards.

It remains mild with a maximum of 17 degrees in the south and 18 degrees in the northeast, inviting occasional storm clouds; Especially in Lower Saxony and Northern Hesse, “Gabi can really let it rip,” as Schrey warns. The German Weather Service (DWD) is forecasting squalls in western Germany and the low mountain ranges for the weekend. It will probably be windier from Bremerhaven to Saarbrücken (warning level 1), around the Brocken the official warning level 2 currently applies, where isolated damage can occur. The DWD updates the situation regularly.

The weather forecast allows for cautious hopes of sunshine until Sunday at the earliest

On Saturday night (March 16th) it will remain mild, between 9 and 7 degrees. However, the rain continues across the board. The wind is increasing in the Black Forest and on the coast. Rain is likely to continue during the day, with occasional highs of up to 14 degrees. Local thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Maybe this is the perfect opportunity to finally clear out the basement or garage.

Rainy prospects: Whether in Munich or Hamburg – thanks to low “Gabi”, the weather will remain gray and dreary at the weekend. At most, the sun will come out sporadically in the south on Sunday. (Symbolic photo) © Rolf Poss/Imago

Only on Sunday can the south cautiously hope for some rays of sunshine; then it could even reach a springlike 17 degrees. One exception: In the rest of the republic it will remain dry but gray on Sunday. In the northern half of Germany, one dense cloud is likely to follow the next. However, the least rain will fall here overall, as weather expert Schrey predicts.

If there is any gardening work to be done, it is better to postpone it to the midday or afternoon hours. The ground could occasionally freeze during the night from Saturday to Sunday.

New week, new weather luck? This is what the weather will be like from Monday

The meteorologist from wetter.net However, there is little hope for the new week either. It starts the same way the old one ended: gray, with a high probability of rain. The next rain front is already emerging from Western Europe for Monday (March 18th). So spring cleaning can still wait.