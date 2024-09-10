The National Hurricane Center (NHC) remains in Constant monitoring of tropical storm Francine Well, according to its trajectory, it continued its development in the Gulf of Mexico and It could become a hurricane today and affect the United States.

According to current forecasts, Francine is expected to be located near the coasts of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas throughout the day in the morning. However, could strengthen and trigger higher alerts starting tomorrow. Experts predict that tomorrow, Wednesday, Francine to make landfall as a hurricane in Louisiana after having strengthened before reaching the coast.

Forecasts indicate that it will cause heavy rainfall, between 10 and 20 centimeters of rain.. Although, much of Louisiana and Mississippi could see up to a foot of rain as the storm continues through Friday morning, significant flash flooding is expected.

The NHC detailed that the tropical storm has been moving with sustained winds of around 104 kilometers per hour, but Once it reaches 119 kilometers it will become a hurricane.

At the moment, A hurricane watch remains in effect for the Louisiana coast from Sabine Pass to Grand Isle. A tropical storm watch is also in effect from those areas to the mouth of the Pearl River, which includes the New Orleans metropolitan area, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas. Storm surge warnings are in effect for areas from High Island, Texasto the mouth of the Mississippi River and Vermilion Bay.

Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Francine

Based on forecasts made by meteorologists, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has already declared a state of emergency since yesterday, Monday, at night to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Francine.

The above means that Various shelters will be available with the necessary resources to help protect the lives, safety and well-being of the state’s citizens. The governor also said they will remain in constant contact with local officials and emergency teams to be able to act in a timely manner.