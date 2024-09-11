Storm Francine has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with winds of up to 120 kilometres per hour and is forecast to continue to increase in intensity until it makes landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday. Parts of Texas also suffered rain and gusty winds from the storm, which is moving northeast across the Gulf of Mexico.

Based on Francine’s projected path, parts of New Orleans, Mississippi and Alabama could also feel the effects of the hurricane. Storm surge threatens to flood roads and cause power outages.