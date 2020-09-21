Storm | Forest Center: Forest damage from storm Aila up to EUR 20 million

Most of the trees fell in Satakunta.

Finland The cost of deforestation in the Aila storm, which last week, will rise to EUR 15–20 million. According to the Finnish Forest Center, the storm felled forests mainly in the coastal area of ​​the Gulf of Bothnia.

The largest areas of destruction are located in the Vaasa and Kokkola regions and in Satakunta. In these areas, trees worth € 10-15 million were destroyed.

According to the Finnish Forest Center, the storm felled up to 0.7 million cubic meters of trees. Two thirds of the fallen trees stood in Satakunta.

Tree damage in addition, the storm caused damage to other property such as cottages, residential buildings and cars. According to the insurance companies, it is still too early to assess these damages.

The Aila storm wreaked havoc on the west coast for about 15 hours. The gust readings were below the storm readings (25 m / s) in the land areas, with the exception of Vaasa. At Vaasa Airport, the wind speed was measured to be 26.8 m / s.

The very gust reading in the sea area, 35.3 m / s, was measured at the Pietarsaari Kallan measuring station.

Meteorological according to the plant, Aila caused an exceptional amount of damage during the autumn storm.

“A lot of the damage was due to the molten and wet soil as well as the trees still in the leaf that the wind can catch well. In addition, the wind direction was quite rare for storm gusts, ”the chief meteorologist Henri Nyman The Finnish Meteorological Institute said in a press release.

The Aila storm raged over Southern Finland for more than a day and cut off electricity from more than 100,000 customers. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the storm caused 2,657 damage control tasks for rescue services.

The Finnish Forestry Center advises leaving the harvesting of storm trees to professionals. Individual fallen trees can be left to rot in the woods.