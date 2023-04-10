A storm closed the São Luís Airport and caused the flooding of part of the lobby this Sunday afternoon, the 9th, according to messages from passengers on social networks. According to the complaints, there was also a lack of electricity. The State of Maranhão has been hit by heavy rains since last month, leaving six people dead, in addition to a trail of destruction.

Until the publication of this report, the CCR Concessionaire, responsible for Marechal Cunha Machado Airport, had not manifested itself.

This Sunday morning, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva flew over areas affected by floods in the state. At least 64 municipalities have declared a state of emergency. The city of Buriticupu is in a state of public calamity.

More than 35,800 families were affected by the floods and at least 7,700 people are homeless or displaced in Maranhão, which has 217 municipalities.

“The federal government is working alongside city halls and the state government to assist and assist those affected. Now, we are going to show that it is not possible for the country to work without unity”, wrote the president in a social network. “I’ve lived in neighborhoods that filled with water. I know what people affected by the flood go through.”

In a speech in the city of Bacabal after the flyover, the president said it was a challenge to convince people that it is not possible to build new houses in places close to rivers, as there will be floods again.