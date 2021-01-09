

In Spain, storm Filomena raged on Saturday, January 9 in the center and south-east of the country, especially around Madrid. Heavy snowfall caused chaos and three people died. Spain had not experienced this situation for 50 years. On the roads, 400 axes were paralyzed. At the entrance to Madrid, we found in the night from Friday to Saturday stranded vehicles and disoriented motorists, stuck for 3 hours. “I don’t have a chain, just a shovel“Says a driver stuck on the icy road.

Passengers on a bus were filmed pushing the snow-covered vehicle. A man has set up a sled with his dogs. Madrid airport remained closed all day. “The mayor of Madrid has asked for help from the army, which has deployed to help 1,500 trapped motorists. Another emergency, the clearing of roads to allow ambulances to circulate and hospital staff to raise their colleges“, adds journalist Laura Combo for France Televisions. The government is asking residents to stay at home when temperatures could reach -10 ° C.

