Storm Filomena is raging in Spain, and it has now passed across the Pyrenees. In Marquixanes, in the Pyrénées-Orientales, near Prades, the inhabitants must adapt to the difficult climatic conditions. The snow fell heavily on Saturday January 9. “We haven’t had so much snow here for 8 years. This morning, with my car, it was going all over the place, the neighbors had to help me park to get to my house”, says one of them.

“We are not used to snow tires here”, adds another resident. Now it’s time for solidarity and mutual aid in these small villages like Marquixanes. The Interdepartmental Direction of the Southwest Road sent three snowplows to clear the roads. “We’re stuck, there’s nothing we can do except stay at home”, laments a man questioned. All residents must now take their troubles patiently. Some may indulge in a few snowball battles while remaining warmly dressed.