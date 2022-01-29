Home page world

A snow blower from the Harz narrow-gauge railway clears the snow from the tracks on the Brocken in foggy weather. © Matthias Bein/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

It’s going to be really stormy this winter weekend: the coasts and the Harz Mountains are particularly affected, and there is a storm surge warning for Hamburg.

Hamburg/Hannover – The German Weather Service (DWD) has warned of hurricane-force gusts on the north German coast and in the Harz Mountains. As the DWD announced on Saturday, the winds in many places in Lower Saxony intensify during the evening and can reach speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour on the coasts.

Occasionally in Schleswig-Holstein and on exposed sections of the Baltic Sea coast in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, hurricane gusts of wind force twelve with speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour cannot be ruled out. The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency also warned of a storm surge in the Hamburg Elbe area.

Water levels could be up to 2.5 meters higher than mean high tide. The apex should be reached on Sunday night, as a spokesman said on Saturday morning. There were also storm surge warnings for North Friesland and on the Baltic Sea in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania at the weekend. The DWD announced that the storm situation on the coast would usually calm down over the course of Sunday.

Storm gusts up to 100 kilometers per hour

Since it is also supposed to blow heavily in the Harz Mountains at the weekend, the Brockenbahn will end up at Schierke station on Saturday. Because hurricane gusts are also expected on the 1141 high Harz summit, the trains do not continue to the Brocken station, the Harz narrow-gauge railways announced. Disruptions are also expected for Sunday due to the weather.

The DWD initially expects severe gusts of wind up to 100 kilometers per hour on the Brocken – hurricane gusts are also possible until Sunday afternoon. Then the wind should slow down there too. On Monday it’s only moderately painful. dpa