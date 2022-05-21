DThe storm “Emmelinde” killed at least one person in Germany and injured dozens more. North Rhine-Westphalia was particularly hard hit on Friday. According to the police, 43 people were injured in Paderborn, thirteen of them seriously. In the Rhineland-Palatinate town of Wittgert, a 38-year-old man suffered an electric shock in a flooded basement and died. In Central Franconia, 14 people were injured when a shelter collapsed.

According to the police, 30 of the 43 injured people in Paderborn are still being treated in hospital, ten of them are seriously injured. A woman who was in mortal danger was transferred to a clinic in Bielefeld in the evening, it was said.

The fire brigade also reported a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, about 35 kilometers away, which had caused serious damage. A fire department spokesman said there were destroyed roofs and fallen trees throughout the city. Windows shattered and cars were destroyed by falling branches. The municipality of Altenbeken near Paderborn reported that some of the trees had already snapped at the trunk – as if hit by a giant’s hand. According to the police, no one was injured in Lippstadt. A spokesman for the NRW Ministry of the Interior said that in addition to Paderborn and Lippstadt, no other places were known that had been hit similarly.

According to a spokesman for the district police, “a tornado ran across the city” and caused damage worth millions. Meanwhile, the clean-up and security work continued in the East Westphalian city. The police said the fire brigade, the Technical Relief Agency (THW) and other helpers were involved. The police presence has also been significantly increased. In the inner city of Lippstadt, areas are still closed for safety reasons.

In view of the wind that was picking up again and again and many dangerous areas that were still unsecured, the police called on residents in the damaged areas to stay at home. “Increased dangers from strong winds” can also be expected for Saturday. The police, fire brigade and city administration want to comment on the extent of the damage in a press conference on Saturday morning.









The storm depression also raged in Rhineland-Palatinate. According to the police in Koblenz, a 38-year-old suffered an electric shock in Wittgert in the Westerwald on Friday evening in a friend’s basement, which was flooded after a heavy thunderstorm. The man fell after being electrocuted and probably hit his head. Police say attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful.







According to the police, there was “extreme” hail with hailstones with a diameter of around five centimeters in Andernach and Neuwied. Several dozen cars were badly damaged. Some of the windows of moving cars were smashed, the police said.

Several roads in the Koblenz region were closed for hours due to fallen trees. Several cars also remained in flooded underpasses.







Almost 400 operations in Nuremberg, Fürth and Erlangen

In the Bavarian Middle Franconia, almost 400 fire brigade operations were triggered in Nuremberg, Fürth and Erlangen as well as in the districts of Nürnberger Land, Fürth and Erlangen-Höchstadt. The fire brigade came mainly because of flooded basements, uprooted trees and damaged house roofs, as they announced early Saturday morning.

The railway line was closed between Neuhaus and Hersbruck because trees blocked the tracks. Trees fell into a power line in Nuremberg-Wetzendorf. The troubleshooter then shut down the line to remove the tree.

When a wooden hut collapsed, 14 people were injured in the Roth district, including several children. A 37-year-old woman was flown to a clinic with serious injuries, a police spokeswoman said. The accident happened on Friday evening in Spalt near the Großer Brombachsee. According to the police spokeswoman, several vacationers had sought shelter in the approximately 85-square-meter hut in view of the looming storm. For an unknown reason, it then tipped to the side and collapsed.

Bahn expects impairments

Deutsche Bahn announced that the storm could cause delays and train cancellations in parts of Germany. Several stops were canceled on the ICE and IC connections between Cologne, Wuppertal, Dortmund and Hamm, and the route between Hamm and Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe on the ICE and IC connections between Cologne, Hamm and Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe could not be used. There were also impairments in Lower Saxony, Bremen, Middle Franconia and Baden-Württemberg.

The German Weather Service (DWD) said on its website on Saturday morning that there was still a “danger of sometimes extreme thunderstorms with severe storm and hurricane gusts as well as heavy rain and hail” in eastern Germany. So far, the “Emmelinde” low has swept across Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony without causing any major damage.