The authorities imposed a curfew in Volos, which has a population of approximately 140,000 people, with the arrival of Storm “Elias” on land, and villages surrounding the city were evacuated.

The storm, the second to hit the country in three weeks, also caused floods on the island of Euboea near Athens.

In early September, central Greece was devastated by torrential rains resulting from Storm Daniel, which destroyed crops and killed tens of thousands of animals in an area that constitutes the heart of Greek agricultural production.

In this regard, Agriculture Minister Lefteris Avgenakis said on Wednesday that cleaning teams had removed more than 180,000 heads of dead livestock and poultry, but other dead livestock still cannot be reached.

Crops destroyed by the storm include cotton, corn, wheat, apples and kiwi.