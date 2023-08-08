Storm | Electricity is already starting to recover, there were at most almost 50,000 outages

On Tuesday, the peak of power outages was at half past twelve. At most, there were almost 50,000 households without electricity.

Electricity were crossed on Tuesday with a maximum of almost 50,000 financials. By mid-afternoon, the number of power outages had already started to decrease, according to information maintained by Energiateollisuus ry from the power outage map.

The number of outages increased steadily from around eight in the morning. At 7:55 there were still less than a thousand outages.

At its peak, there were 49,006 outages at 11:30 a.m. After this, the number of outages started to decrease.

At 1:15 p.m., there were 35,879 customers without electricity in 143 municipalities.

Power outages slowly moved north and east with the rain front. For example, Viitasaari, located in central Finland, had more than 900 households without electricity.

However, there are still power cuts in many municipalities.

Around half past eleven, the most outages were in southwestern Finland, where more than 17,000 households were without electricity. By one in the afternoon, the number had already dropped below eight thousand.

At half past eleven there were more than 5,000 households without electricity in Pirkanmaa and more than 4,000 in Western Uusimaa, while the figures for one were around 3,500 and around 3,000.

Of the municipalities, the most power outages were eleven in Salo, a good 5,700. There were also more than 2,000 households without electricity in, for example, Lohja and Hämeenlinna.

There was not a single household without electricity in Helen’s electricity network at half past eleven.