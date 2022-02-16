The KNMI has declared code yellow throughout the country for heavy wind gusts for Wednesday, in the run-up to storm Dudley that will pass over the Netherlands on Wednesday and Thursday.











The day starts off variable, but from the end of the afternoon it starts to rain hard everywhere and the wind picks up strongly above land and stormy along the coast and on the IJsselmeer.

From the early evening, strong wind gusts of 75-90 kilometers per hour are possible throughout the country, with showers and on the coast around 100 kilometers per hour.

The wind is first from a south-westerly direction, later from a westerly direction. During Thursday afternoon, the wind from the southwest will gradually decrease.