The challenges or pending issues for the next municipal administration are storm drainage, traffic light synchronization and regulatory improvements, said Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

On the subject of stormwater drainage, he said that a project is being submitted to the North American Development Bank to create an organization in charge of stormwater management. “And now the commitment is that we will submit it,” he said. He said that the city does not have a budget for stormwater drainage, but that they have been working for a year to submit a project to the North American Development Bank. “Fortunately, the absorption wells that we have built, the reports we have are that they all worked well, they are in various areas of the city, but we are going to continue building, for now with our own resources, absorption wells in the parts that are still missing,” he said. The project, he said, “is to have an organization in charge of that and that is financed by the North American Development Bank, but we are still working on it, we do not have it yet, we are in the quantification of the project, we have been working on it for a year now,” added Pérez Cuéllar.

Municipality willing to support family

Regarding the death of the student Rafael Antonio, who died after being swept away by a current of rainwater on Tapioca Street last Friday, he said that the municipal administration is ready to give support to the family when they need it. During his Monday press conference, Pérez Cuéllar said that the municipal government is willing to support the minor’s family; however, the minor’s aunt has announced that they will not request any help so far. “She has said that for now they will not request any kind of help, but through the director of Civil Protection, Sergio Rodríguez, who was the one who was always with them, I gave the instruction to put themselves at his service and for anything they need they can count on us,” he said. So far the family’s decision is that they do not need anything, but the Municipality will be ready to support when required, he stressed.

