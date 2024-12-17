Storm ‘Dorothea’: La Gomera records the strongest gusts of wind, of almost 140 kilometers per hour

The meteorological observation station located in the Arure cemetery, in the municipality of Valle Gran Rey (La Gomera), recorded this Sunday the strongest gust of wind in the country, of 139.3 kilometers per hour at 10:30 p.m., according to data published this Monday by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

In other parts of the island, such as Agulo, gusts of 135.4 kilometers per hour were also recorded at 9:40 p.m., while in Vallehermoso there were winds of 108.4 at 8:20 p.m.

The Island Operational Coordination Center (CECOPIN) of La Gomera has managed more than 160 calls in 48 hours related to incidents derived from the storm Dorothea, as reported this Monday by the Cabildo in a statement.

This storm has affected La Gomera since last Saturday with gusts of wind that have exceeded 130 kilometers per hour in some parts of the island and has motivated the activation of the Island Emergency Plan (PEIN).

After the activation of the PEIN, a prevention and action operation was deployed that has included resources from the insular Institution, Civil Protection, AEA and the Volunteer Firefighters of Valle Gran Rey, who have worked in a coordinated manner with the Security bodies and forces. of the State, municipal staff, and the road conservation and maintenance operation.

Due to the current weather forecasts, the PEIN will continue to be active at least throughout today as a preventive measure.

In addition, the Cabildo has detailed that it continues to collaborate with Endesa to restore the electricity supply in the affected areas, a task that has been made difficult by the strong gusts of wind and the problems derived from them.

The Town Council reminds the population of the importance of following official instructions and avoiding unnecessary travel on the road network.

Likewise, it is reported that traffic on forest tracks, trails and the use of recreational areas is prohibited while adverse weather conditions persist.