A severe storm caused a devastating mudslide. St. Anton in Tirol experienced the largest landslide disaster that the Alpine holiday resort has ever experienced.

St. Anton – The upscale ski resort is in ruins. During the night of Saturday (17 August) severe storms swept across western Austria. The heavy rain caused numerous landslides in Tyrol and Vorarlberg, and streams burst their banks. St. Anton am Arlberg was hit particularly hard.

Landslide disaster in St. Anton in Tirol: Three mudslides hit Alpine holiday resort during storm

A mudslide buried the important Arlberg federal highway, and others – even more devastating – occurred over the ski community. The “cradle of alpine skiing” was completely under water and overrun by a mudslide. Landslides occurred on the Steißbach, on the Kandahar and in the Jungbrunntobel, the community explained in a statement.

Now St. Anton is faced with the ruins left by the storm. For the third time, the resort has been hit by a landslide and flood. Previously in 1999 and 2005. But it has never been this bad, writes the Tyrolean daily newspaperThe mudslide hit 35 houses in the 2,000-person community.

St. Anton stands in front of the debris from the mudslide: “It’s enough to make you despair”

“It’s enough to make you despair,” one man told the paper. A landslide blew out the basement window and door in his son’s house, then broke open the heating oil tank.

Rain floods and mudslides: The storm left devastating damage in St. Anton in Tirol. © Screenshot/X/Landesfeuerwehrverband Tirol

The Hotel Kösslerhof was also badly damaged. Here, the mudslide destroyed the wine cellar, toilets, staff rooms, partition walls and the laundry room. “It’s all gone,” hotel manager Herbert Kössler told the newspaper. He has closed his guest house and hopes to be able to reopen by winter. That’s when the ski tourists will arrive.

Austria: St. Anton fears further storms – crisis team with urgent appeal

St. Anton is cleaning up, but perhaps not everything is over yet. “The crisis team is urgently asking uninvolved people to keep their distance from the construction sites and clean-up work,” the municipality announced on Sunday morning (18 August). “Especially in view of the expected rainfall, the situation can change quickly and become dangerous. The population is asked to react sensitively to warnings in the next few hours.” On Saturday, the thunderstorm cells moved further east, causing a record-breaking storm in Vienna.

Albergpass in Tyrol remains closed after mudslide – St. Anton asks people to avoid unnecessary car journeys

At least the cable cars are running. However, there are major disruptions to road traffic. The Arlberg Pass road remains closed for the time being, as does the Verwall Valley. At the same time, the Arlberg tunnel is also still closed due to another mudslide. And during the German summer holidays, St. Anton is faced with another problem. “According to police reports, the massive vehicle traffic in the town is causing disruptions to the clean-up work. People are being asked to avoid non-essential journeys,” said the municipality. (moe)