Buenos Aires and other cities in Argentina were affected by a strong storm this Sunday (17). In addition to deaths and injuries, the rains even dragged a plane and destroyed Floralis Genérica, a traditional Argentine tourist spot located in the Recoleta neighborhood, in the capital.

With winds reaching 150 kilometers per hour, flights had to be canceled and a plane was swept away. In videos published on social media, it is possible to see an Aerolíneas Argentinas aircraft, which was stopped on the runway, being moved by the wind and knocking down a ladder that was next to it. See the video:

Not even Floralis Genérica, a monument made of steel, could resist the strong winds. More than 20 meters high, the work by Argentine Eduardo Catalano weighs 18 tons and had one of its petals ripped off, in addition to having part of its structure damaged. Trees were also blown down by the wind and damaged cars in the streets.

The most affected region was the port city of Bahía Blanca, located in the province of Buenos Aires. It was in the city that the wind caused the roof of a sports hall to collapse and kill around 13 people. The place was hosting a sports competition at the time the storm began.

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, lamented the deaths caused by the storm. The president also advised people to stay at home and avoid risk areas. The country's government also stated that it is monitoring the situation and is working with local authorities to provide assistance to victims and contain the damage from Sunday's storm.