DEbby made landfall early this morning near the town of Steinhatchee, on the northwest coast of Florida, as a Category 1 hurricane, out of a total of 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Monday.

The federal agency expects Debby, which arrived with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), to cause dangerous storm surge and flooding in the southeastern United States.

In recent hours, US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for most Florida counties and ordered federal assistance to supplement state response efforts.

The action allows federal agencies to expedite aid and coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

The path of the storm

The NHC’s forecast track calls for the center of the storm to slowly move across northern Florida and southern Georgia today and Tuesday, and to be near the Georgia coast by Tuesday night.

The cyclone was located about 10 kilometers (5 miles) west of Steinhatchee, and about 115 kilometers (70 miles) southeast of Tallahassee, the capital of Florida, according to the NHC’s 7 a.m. local time (11 a.m. GMT) bulletin.

Debby, the second hurricane of the Atlantic season to make landfall in the United States after Beryl, which hit Texas last July, is moving northeast at about 10 miles (17 kilometers per hour).

Forecasters expect Debby to gradually slow with a turn toward the northeast and east later today and Tuesday.