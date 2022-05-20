with video/updateIn Wittgert, south of Dortmund, a storm died after receiving an electric shock in his flooded basement.

This is reported by the German newspaper picture† The 38-year-old man fell to the ground after the shock and possibly hit his head. He most likely died immediately from his injuries, local police said.

Also northeast of Dortmund there were severe weather conditions. A tornado has caused extensive damage in the town of Paderborn today. More than thirty people were injured, ten of them suffered serious injuries. Police urged residents to stay indoors so as not to hinder rescue efforts or endanger themselves.

Wind speeds up to 130 kilometers per hour

Heavy storm damage was also reported in nearby Lippstadt. A church tower in the city was blown over and the German news agency dpa reported that more than 100 people were temporarily trapped in a local outdoor swimming pool after fallen trees blocked the exit. See also Government chooses technical name to lead Petrobras after confusion in succession - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Videos posted on social media show large amounts of debris flying through the air. Meteorologists have already warned of heavy rain and hail in parts of western and central Germany. It was also predicted that the area would face wind speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour. The local fire brigade called the damage ‘extremely extensive’. Several trees fell on roads and railways and hundreds of cellars in the area were flooded.

Windstorm in South Limburg

Today, the Netherlands and Belgium also had to deal with severe weather conditions. Between 2 and 2:30 p.m., a gust of wind left a trail of destruction in South Limburg. A spokesman for the fire service said. As a result, trees fell, partly on the roofs of houses. A chimney also fell on a car, and roads were covered with tiles, branches and bricks. See also The amount of damage from the protests in Kazakhstan is calculated

Dozens of homes were heavily damaged, especially on Steenstraat in Spaubeek. Roofs of houses flew in Beek as well. A house on Beatrixstraat in Beek is about to collapse, a spokesman for the fire brigade said on Friday afternoon. Quite a few residents cannot return home. Accommodation is arranged for them elsewhere.

Damage reports and flooding

According to the fire service, at least 150 damage reports were received from the region around Geleen. In Sittard and Geleen, people mainly suffered from flooding. In surrounding villages such as Urmond, Beek, Schinnen, Spaubeek, Urmond and Oirsbeek, the wind mainly played a part, resulting in a lot of damage.

In Belgium, mainly the extreme southeast of the country has been confronted with strong thunderstorms, reports The last news† A fierce thunderstorm has caused flooding in the center of Maasmechelen. Several streets and intersections were flooded because the sewage system was unable to process the water. Tonight it will remain dry in most places in Belgium. See also Delegations from Ukraine and Russia meet for "no handshake" peace talks



