Daniel has hit Libya hard, a country already affected by prolonged political and social instability. Coastal cities in the east of the country have been seriously affected by floods that have left more than 2,000 people dead and thousands more affected, local authorities report.

Ossama Hamad, head of an administration based in the east of the country, reported that more than 2,000 people have lost their lives due to flooding caused by Storm Daniel.

The epicenter of this tragedy is in the city of Derna, which has been the most affected by the storm. Local authorities indicate that two dams collapsed, submerging much of the city and leaving many of its residents trapped in their homes.

For his part, Ahmed Mismari, spokesman for the Libyan National Army (LNA) with dominance in the east, told the press that the overflowing of the dams devastated “entire neighborhoods, with their residents towards the sea” and put the number of missing people between 5,000 and 6,000.

The country is politically divided between east and west and the internationally recognized Government in Tripoli does not control the eastern areas of the country, so the figures disclosed by Hamad and Mismari have not been officially corroborated.

Streets flooded after Storm Daniel in Marj, Libya, Monday, September 11, 2023. The head of one of Libya’s rival governments says 2,000 people are feared dead in floods that devastated eastern parts of the North African nation. AP

The tropical storm has also caused damage to other coastal cities in eastern Libya, such as Benghazi, Sousse and Al-Marj.

Images shared on social media by residents of the area show the magnitude of the devastation: entire areas of residential blocks erased by high water levels, which reached 3 meters, multi-story buildings collapsed and residents trapped between submerged vehicles.

Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, prime minister of the interim government in Tripoli, has declared Derna a disaster area and urged local and international agencies to rush with aid to the country. In the midst of the catastrophe due to the natural phenomenon, seven members of the Army who were participating in rescue efforts are missing.

Several people stand on a damaged road after a strong storm and torrential rain passed through the city of Shahhat, Libya, on September 11, 2023. © Reuters

The crisis in the country has worsened even more due to the political and security situation in Libya. The country has been divided between two rival administrations since 2014, which has made coordination and an effective response to this emergency difficult.

Devastation in Greece, Türkiye and Bulgaria

Torrential rains previously wreaked havoc in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria in the past week, leaving at least 18 people dead and a significant number missing. The emergency affected several communities with flooding, landslides and destruction of infrastructure.

The heart of Greece, the region of Thessaly, was the epicenter of this natural disaster. Unprecedented rains lashed the area for four consecutive days, wreaking havoc on towns and cities. So far, the rains have killed at least six people and left a trail of destruction in their wake.

Italian tourists walk along a flooded beach as they try to evacuate the area after another storm in Kato Gatzea, Greece, September 7, 2023. © Louisa Gouliamaki / Reuters

Türkiye also suffered heavy impacts due to the rains. A flash flood in a camp in the northwest of the country, near the border with Bulgaria, left at least five people dead. Additionally, two people lost their lives in Istanbul, where storms flooded hundreds of homes and businesses.

On the southern coast of the Black Sea, Bulgaria also faced the ravages of storms. Two people who had been missing were found dead, bringing the total number of deaths in Bulgaria to four. The resort town of Tsarevo declared a state of emergency after vehicles were swept into the sea by floodwaters.

Storm Daniel is expected to reach western Egypt in the coming days, which could further aggravate the situation in the region.

Extreme weather is hitting the world with catastrophic consequences. At least eight people died in Europe after strong storms, 31 people died from flooding in Brazil and more than 80 million Americans are experiencing scorching temperatures and another heat wave alert. All of this comes shortly after the global north experienced its hottest summer on record.

The magnitude of the devastation caused by Storm Daniel is yet another example of the growing climate risks the world faces due to climate change.

With Reuters, AP and EFE