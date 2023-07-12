Rand 30 houses were damaged by a storm on Tuesday evening in Asweiler in the Freisen municipality of Saarland. It was initially unclear whether it was a tornado. Nobody got hurt. The wind raged in a swath of about 100 meters, reported a spokesman for the situation center in Saarbrücken. A large contingent of fire brigades, THW and police were on site.

The Saarland Interior Minister Reinhold Jost (SPD) announced in the evening that the roof structure of two buildings had been completely torn down. “Fortunately, no one was injured in the storm in Asweiler in the early evening. The damage caused fears of worse,” said the Minister of the Interior. The emergency services had to deal with more than 40 deployment sites in the area. The population was taken care of in the village community center.

The Minister of the Interior thanked the helpers for their level-headed and professional work. “I really appreciate what the emergency services have done. And I am aware of how much effort and stress is associated with such assignments.”

State Secretary Torsten Lang got a personal impression of the situation on Tuesday. “The fact that everything went so smoothly is mainly due to the commitment and meticulous preparation of the emergency services,” he said. The fire brigade, civil protection and police quickly tackled the difficult situation and secured the dangerous areas.