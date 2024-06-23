Home page World

Massive damage after storms in Switzerland: 200 meters of highway collapsed in a landslide. © Samuel Golay/KEYSTONE/dpa

Severe storms cause massive damage in Switzerland. A massive landslide destroys an important route across the Alps to the south.

Chur – Aerial photographs show the enormous extent of the damage: 200 meters of the A13 motorway were swept away in severe storms in Switzerland. Driving south over the San Bernardino Pass is currently impossible. Not good news ahead of the summer holiday season. A “traffic collapse” is looming on the north-south axis, predict Swiss media.

After the storm in Switzerland – this is the current situation on the A13 motorway

In the canton of Graubünden, the A13 motorway and the Italian H13 road between San Vittore and the north portal of the San Bernardino tunnel are closed, the cantonal police reported (as of June 23, 2024). Access from the north towards Roveredo is not possible due to the closure. Traffic cannot currently travel over the San Bernardino Pass.

After storms in Switzerland, the A13 is closed near Lostallo. Driving south over the San Bernardino Pass is no longer possible. © Screenshot Googlemaps/Monatge

Important north-south route in Switzerland closed – “Gotthard collapse” threatens

Especially during the holiday season, the route (San Bernardino route) next to the A2 motorway (so-called Gotthard route) is an important north-south connection in Switzerland, especially when there is a traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel. In summer, this section is regularly overloaded. If the alternative route via the San Bernardino is now eliminated, there is a risk, according to blick.ch a “Gotthard collapse”. Apart from that, freight traffic is also affected by the closure of the San Bernardino route.

It is still unclear how long the closure of the A13 motorway will last. A more precise picture of the situation should be available at the beginning of the week, a spokesman for the Federal Roads Office (Astra) said in response to a request from IPPEN.MEDIA “The clearance work has already started. If conditions permit, the first repair work can begin on Monday.” The extent of the damage is still being determined.

Traffic is diverted via Gotthard route

According to Astra, transit traffic heading south will be diverted via the A2 (Gotthard). During the summer holidays, however, Astra is already recommending the Simplon route as an alternative route.

According to the Astra spokesman, residents are allowed to use the A13 between Thuis South and San Bernardino. Alternative routes for residents directly affected by the collapse are being examined.

The Buffalora bridge on the A13 national road has not suffered too much damage, reports the SFRThe structural stability of the bridge must be ensured. Work can only really begin once the flood waters have receded. And that depends on the weather conditions. (ml)