Storms on Monday ensured that the fire brigades in Germany were in constant use. Warnings are also issued on Tuesday.

Stuttgart – The German Weather Service had several times on Monday from severe storms*, including heavy rain and hail, warned. There were also warnings of possible tornadoes. On the night of Tuesday (June 29th, 2021) the thunderstorms finally raged in some parts of Germany.

The southwest was hit particularly hard. The streets there were flooded in many places. The fire brigade was in constant use as numerous trees fell and the cellar overflowed. This was confirmed, for example, by police spokesmen from Pforzheim and Stuttgart. On the Nagold, a river in Baden-Wuerttemberg, a larger wall over several meters was practically torn away by the floods. Deutsche Bahn also reported some massive problems in rail traffic. For example, a route between Stuttgart and Ulm was blocked by a tree for hours.

Storms are sweeping across Germany – numerous fire brigade operations in the south

The DWD also warned of the storm front and “sometimes extreme storms” late on Monday evening. The main hotspot was the Black Forest and the region around Lake Constance. Large hailstones fell there and up to 30 to 40 liters per square meter. But not only Baden-Württemberg was affected by the storms, but also Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse. There, too, many cellars were full and several streets were blocked by fallen trees. The police reported several accidents in Rhineland-Palatinate as a result of the extreme weather, for example on the A3.

Weather in Germany Storms cause flooded roads and accidents*

There was also lightning in many places in Hesse. In southern Hesse in particular, heavy rain caused numerous fire brigade operations, for example in the Odenwald.* For Bavaria, the German Weather Service announced, among other things, a warning of a “super cell”. It moved through the region with “great hail, gale-force gusts and heavy rain”. On Tuesday morning, the meteorologists finally came up with the following: “A bad Monday in parts of Germany is behind us. In addition to hail and locally heavy gusts of storms to hurricanes, there were also extreme amounts of rain, ”said DWD experts. Also on Tuesday there will be warnings of thunderstorms in Germany.* Especially in the northeast and in the southern half, the risk of storms is again great. A spokeswoman for the German Weather Service said on Tuesday morning that there was no end to the storm in sight.

Storm in Germany: It’s getting tricky here today

(do with dpa / afp) * hna.de and op-online.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA.