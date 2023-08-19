SHeavy storms have been sweeping across Germany for days and have wreaked havoc in some regions. Several prime ministers have now renewed their call for mandatory natural hazard insurance to prevent people from being left with the damage. “We all know that climate change has already progressed so far that extreme weather situations will become more and more common here in Germany,” Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) told the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). “Unfortunately, it is therefore absolutely sensible and necessary for all citizens to protect themselves against the consequences of heavy rain and flooding with natural hazard insurance,” said Weil, who is also chairman of the Prime Ministers’ Conference. “Let’s be realistic: the state will not always be able to help everywhere. In order to spread the financial risk over as many shoulders as possible, the Federal Council spoke out in March in favor of compulsory insurance in the area of ​​natural hazards.” The federal government must now act urgently, demanded Weil.

Malu Dreyer (SPD), Prime Minister in Rhineland-Palatinate, also called for movement on the matter. “Rhineland-Palatinate advocates nationwide mandatory insurance for natural hazards,” she said. In times of climate change with more and more extreme weather events, she helps to distribute the consequential costs in a spirit of solidarity and to prevent people from facing financial ruin after a flood disaster, for example. Dreyer referred to a meeting in the coming weeks. “We welcome the fact that, at the invitation of the federal government, there will be another consultation at the level of the heads of state chancellery in September,” she said.

The insurance industry meanwhile insists on prevention and climate change adaptation. Jörg Asmussen, General Manager of the General Association of the German Insurance Industry (GDV), said that Germany must prepare better for extreme weather events as a result of climate change than has been the case up to now. “This includes, for example, climate-adapted planning, construction and renovation, a construction freeze in flood areas and a reduction in surface sealing,” Asmussen told the “Rheinische Post”. “According to our estimates, the premiums for residential building insurance could double in the next ten years if we do not implement prevention and climate change adaptation more consistently in Germany,” he warned.