The municipality of Amsterdam advises against swimming on Sunday and Monday in open water. The many rain showers of the past few days have led to sewer overflows in a number of places, causing the water quality to deteriorate in various places. This can cause health problems. Eighteen other municipalities have issued the same advice.

In the course of Sunday, the municipality of Utrechtse Heuvelrug made an “urgent appeal” on Twitter. not to come to Leersum. After last Friday’s storm, the village, which is part of the municipality, is too dangerous according to the municipality because of falling branches. The havoc attracts many viewers, which hinders the emergency services in their work. Leersum was hit by extreme storms on Friday, in which nine people were injured. Numerous trees were blown down in the area, causing gas leaks.

Staatsbosbeheer placed crush barriers in the afternoon at the main entrances and exits of the forests around Leersum, to prevent people from trying to enter the area.

The storm has also caused a lot of damage and flooding in the southern neighbors. In the Belgian province of Namur, a “kind of tornado” raged over the town of Beauraing on Saturday evening, injuring seventeen and causing enormous damage to houses. The Belgian broadcaster VRT has drone footage showing the extent of the damage. The streets are littered with rubble, nearly a hundred houses have been badly damaged, at least ten have been declared uninhabitable.

The severe weather that hit Belgium first hit the north of France on Saturday. There was a lot of flooding in the Paris area and serious flooding was reported in Reims. The Disneyland amusement park, east of the capital, was partly under water for a while. The park has been open again since June 17, after it was closed from October 29 due to the corona measures. Thunderstorms are forecast again in northern France for Sunday evening.