The early this Monday morningthe tropical storm “Cris” was already in Mexican landspecifically in the central portion of the state of Veracruzreported the National Metereological Service.

In a bulletin sent at 0:15 a.m. this Monday, the SMN reports, as a current situation, that “The wide circulation of Tropical Storm Cris causes extraordinary occasional rains in Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosi and Queretaro; occasional torrential rains in Tamaulipas and Oaxaca; intense punctual rains in Nuevo Leon, Chiapas, Tabasco and Campeche, as well as heavy to very heavy rains in states in the center of the country and the Yucatan Peninsula”.

Add in the bulletin that said rains could be accompanied by electrical discharges, in addition to the fact that the falling water could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, puddles and flooding in low-lying areas of the indicated states.

It was reported that “Cris” was moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gusts of 85 km/h.

“Gusts of wind of 70 to 90 km/h, possible formation of waterspouts and waves of 2 to 4 meters high are expected on the coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Tabasco,” it was added.

The SMN called for “extreme precautions for the general population in the areas of the mentioned states due to rain, wind and waves (including maritime navigation) and to comply with the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System, in each entity” .