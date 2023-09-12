The weather gods are not kind to us. Within two weeks the weather went from pleasantly warm to scorching hot and from a degree less to stuffy. The ideal weather recipe for thunder and lightning. There is a high chance of thunderstorms in the coming days. How does thunder arise? And what should you not do in case of lightning?

The earth is warming and this is changing the climate. This also means that there will be more thunderstorms, reports Weeronline. The number of lightning strikes has increased by 12 percent in the past hundred years.

How does thunder arise?

“Thunderstorms are a weather phenomenon that occurs when warm and moist air rises quickly and forms high cloud towers, so high that water droplets freeze at the top of the cloud,” explains Ute Ebert, researcher at the Center for Mathematics & Computer Science (CWI) and professor of physics. at Eindhoven University of Technology.

"Thunderstorms are a weather phenomenon that occurs when warm and moist air rises quickly and forms high cloud towers, so high that water droplets freeze at the top of the cloud," explains Ute Ebert, researcher at the Center for Mathematics & Computer Science (CWI) and professor of physics. at Eindhoven University of Technology.

"When ice and hail particles collide with each other in the swirling, turbulent airflow in the cloud, they exchange electrical charges and thus some particles become electrically positively charged and others negatively charged. They are separated from each other because the negative ice particles are heavier and fall down. Just like a battery – with a positive (plus) and a negative (minus) end – you have generated and stored electrical forces. The positive and negative particles attract each other, but must drill a conductive channel through the air to come together. You see these channels as lightning bolts (or their smaller brothers), because they light up. The conductive channels also heat up, and hot air expands. This creates a kind of explosion that you hear as thunder."

How do you know if a thunderstorm is nearby?

Meteorologist Jonas De Bodt uses the 10-second rule for this. “Counting the seconds between the flash of lightning and the thunder is a good way to estimate the distance between yourself and the lightning,” he previously explained to this site. “Sound is much slower than light, so you first see the flash and then hear the thunder. If you count the number of seconds between the flash and the thunder and then divide by three you will know approximately the distance in kilometers. For example: if you count 10 seconds, the storm is about 3 km away, and you better take action. Although in exceptional cases lightning can strike far from the shower, the 10-second rule is a good benchmark for taking precautions.”

What are the chances that you will be struck by lightning?

According to the KNMI, the chance of being struck by lightning is on average 1 in 3 million. "Yet lightning strikes a few people in our country every year," the meteorologist previously explained. "In most cases this leads to cardiac arrest. In that case, quick resuscitation can save a life. A victim does not store electricity and you can therefore safely touch it immediately after an impact."

What should you not do when there is thunder and lightning?

Even though the chance is nil, there are still a number of things you should not do when there is thunder and lightning. Such as showering, taking a bath or taking a dip in the sea. “A water pipe is made of metal and is therefore a conductor for lightning,” Ebert explains. “It can therefore be dangerous to shower during a thunderstorm. Seawater is an even better conductor than fresh water, because of the salt particles.”

Ebert also advises against cycling, except on a non-conductive carbon racing bike. “A bicycle is a good conductor, just like a water pipe. When you are cycling and it starts to thunder, it is better to get off and leave your bike behind. Then don’t take shelter under a tree or lamppost, but make yourself as small as possible. The more compact, the better. Do not lie flat on the ground. The earth conducts lightning.”

Avoid high objects: Lightning usually strikes high objects such as trees or masts. After all, lightning seeks the path of least resistance. So never take shelter under a tree. Definitely don't use an umbrella either.

To be on the safe side, also stay away from windows and doors. An impact in your neighborhood can break windows. Lightning bolts can be beautiful, but keep your distance from windows if you want to watch them. The light can also blind you.

What do you do then?

It is best to take shelter from thunder in your home or building. The car (provided it is made of metal) is also a safe option due to the cage-shaped construction – the so-called Faraday cage. “A metal closed car absorbs and diverts the electricity itself,” Ebert explains. “When you are in the car, you are safe.”

Do you have to discharge your car after a lightning strike by driving into a pole? And are you safe in a convertible? Or in a car with a plastic body? Read our tips and tricks for driving in a thunderstorm here.

The video below explains what not to do when there is thunder and lightning: