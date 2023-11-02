1.2 million households in France are without power due to hurricane Ciaràn. Energy Transition Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said on Thursday morning that technicians were busy restoring the supply. 780,000 of the affected households are in Brittany, as the electricity supplier Enedis announced. 3,000 technicians are on duty. Even before the severe storms on Thursday night, the electricity supplier had relocated convoys of vehicles and staff to the affected regions.

Meanwhile, the first fatality from the storm was reported in France: a truck driver died during the night when his vehicle was hit by a falling tree, Transport Minister Clément Beaune told France Info. Although the storm is already easing in parts of the country, people should be careful and observe driving bans in the regions, he said.

At least two people were slightly injured in France by the storm. It involves a firefighter and a driver whose car was hit by a tree.

Hundreds of firefighters were deployed overnight to clear fallen trees from roads and railway lines. Gusts of wind locally reached speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour. As a precautionary measure, individual towns evacuated areas directly on the coast. A 21 meter high storm wave was measured off the Finistère department.





There was a risk of flooding from storm waves on the Atlantic coast, the north coast and the eastern Mediterranean coast until the evening. The authorities warned urgently about the storm. Communities had reinforced dams and set up additional barricades near the coast on Wednesday.

The highest severe weather warning level, red, was still in effect in two departments, and the warning level was orange in 24 others. Train services in the regions of Brittany, Normandy, Pays de Loire, Hauts de France and Center Val de Loire will remain largely suspended on Thursday. Regional trains were also disrupted by fallen trees in the Paris area. The strongest winds from the hurricane “Emir”, known internationally as “Ciaràn”, are expected to have passed in France by Thursday morning.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called on citizens to stay at home. “I encourage French people everywhere in France not to go out on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. And if they should go out, not to be near watercourses and not near the sea,” Darmanin said. There was talk of a “meteorological bomb” in the French media on Wednesday.

“Please stay inside.”

The hurricane hit the southwest of England and the Channel Islands on Thursday night. According to police, wind speeds of up to 164 kilometers per hour were measured on the island of Jersey. “Please stay inside. It is very dangerous out there,” said a statement from Jersey Police. About 40 people were evacuated from their homes overnight due to storm damage, police said. Media reported covered roofs and fallen trees. Air traffic to and from Jersey has been suspended, according to a BBC report. Schools remained closed.

People on the south coast of England also prepared for severe restrictions due to the storm. Hundreds of schools in Cornwall and Devon remained closed. It was reported that 6,000 homes in Devon were without power. The hurricane was expected to cause further damage along England’s southeast coast during the day. Several train operators in the Greater London area called on people to only make essential journeys.

The ferry company Condor canceled its passenger and freight connections between the Channel Islands and Great Britain for Wednesday and Thursday. The company DFDS canceled trips between Dieppe in France and Newhaven in England. Regional train services in the regions of Brittany, Normandy, Pays de Loire, Hauts de France and Center Val de Loire will also be partially suspended from late Wednesday evening and on Thursday.

Weakened in Germany

According to the German Weather Service’s forecast, Germany will only reach the hurricane depth in a very weakened form. The DWD expects gusts of up to 85 kilometers per hour, especially at higher altitudes and on the North Sea coast, up to 100 kilometers per hour on the Brocken in the Harz Mountains.