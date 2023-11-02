Weather alert today, Thursday 2 November 2023, in Italy where storm Ciaran is arriving, hitting the North and also moving towards the Center with rain and gusts of wind at over 90 km/h on the Ligurian Sea and the upper Tyrrhenian Sea and up at 100 km/h on the upper Adriatic. The disturbance, from the North, will progressively extend towards Tuscany, Lazio and Umbria in the early hours of Friday 3rd while in the North the weather will slowly improve starting from the west.

Red weather alert in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, Milan under special observation

There is a red weather alert in Friuli Venezia Giulia, with schools closed today and tomorrow, Friday 3 November due to the bad weather warning. There will also be a stop to public transport. Today promises to be a complex day due to rain and wind in the Center and North. Milan under special observation after the water bomb that sent the city into overdrive two days ago. The yellow alert, the lowest level, is triggered in the capital. The orange alert, which also concerns sectors of Friuli Venezia Giulia, is triggered in areas of Emilia Romagna, Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto, Liguria, Lombardy, Tuscany. The yellow alert concerns most of the regions: Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, Molise, Tuscany, Umbria, Campania.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia “public parks are also closed; as are all sporting events suspended; with the primary objective of limiting the movement of people to protect their safety”, announced yesterday the governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia Massimiliano Fedriga and the the regional councilor with responsibility for Civil Protection, Riccardo Riccardo, at the end of the Corem.

“Maximum precipitation values ​​of up to 300 mm in 24 hours are expected – they explained. And what is most worrying is the possibility of having 200 mm in the 12 most intense hours: significant precipitation in areas already recently hit by heavy rains. The profiles risk also concerns landslides, landslides, tree falls, flooding, and the flooding of the main waterways”, said Fedriga and Riccardi.

The yellow alert was triggered in Milan according to the report from the Natural Risk Monitoring Functional Center of the Lombardy Region. We point out the possibility of thunderstorms and therefore we recommend not stopping under trees and scaffolding on construction sites, terraces and tents. We are also advised to ensure the safety of objects and vases on balconies and all artefacts that can be moved by the wind.

Wind and rain warning in Rome

Alert also in Rome from the early hours of today and for the following 18-24 hours, in which strong to gale-force winds are expected in Lazio from the southern quadrants. Storm surges along exposed coasts. Furthermore, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected, including showers or thunderstorms, with cumulative quantities ranging from light to locally moderate.

Yellow alert in Tuscany

A yellow weather alert has been issued in Tuscany for strong thunderstorms, wind and storm surges due to a new very intense disturbance passing through central-northern Italy.

The crisis unit has been established in Veneto

“From tomorrow, at least until Friday 3 November, Veneto will again be affected by a disturbance; technicians predict widespread and abundant precipitation, with thunderstorms potentially of considerable intensity. The land has already been affected by the rains of the last few days and the waterways are recording significant levels: having considered the various factors and having consulted the experts, I have signed a decree establishing the Regional Crisis Unit, whose coordination I have delegated to the councilor for Civil Protection Gianpaolo Bottacin. The regional Civil Protection structures and the institutions involved are already activated to promptly follow the evolution of the disturbance, hopefully only on a prudential basis. If necessary, they will be able to provide the correct information and indications to the competent bodies for the adoption of urgent measures”, announced the president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia, announcing the establishment of the Crisis Unit which will meet in the morning tomorrow at the Civil Protection headquarters in Marghera. “In view of tomorrow’s event (today, ed.) we are operational, carefully following the evolution of the disturbance: we invite you from now on not to stop, in the culminating phases of the event, near the waterways or in the underground rooms. Any further communications will be issued by the Crisis Unit. We are already monitoring the weather models to understand if tomorrow it will be necessary to implement further measures”, added the Civil Protection councilor Gianpaolo Bottacin.