After a small respite during the All Saints’ Day holiday, the bad weather returns to Italy with a new Atlantic disturbance which will hit mainly the North-East today, with strong south-westerly and sirocco winds. The Civil Protection has issued a red alert for some areas of Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, orange in seven regions of the Centre-North and yellow in the territories of another 10.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia, schools will remain closed, with the exception of Trieste, and regional public transport will stop. In particular, the orange alert affects Liguria, where very strong storms are expected, especially in the Levante Riviera with thunderstorms in the Tigullio. And then Tuscany, with winds of up to 60-100 kilometers per hour on the coasts, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Trentino-Alto Adige and Emilia-Romagna. The yellow one concerns some areas of Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise and Campania.

The most critical situation is expected on the north-eastern border: in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, rainfall is expected to reach peaks of 300 millimeters in 24 hours, of which 200 in the most intense 12 hours, which will reach areas already hit by the rains of recent days they could cause flooding, landslides and mudslides and the flooding of rivers and streams. Disruptions are also expected in Veneto and in much of Northern Italy. In Liguria there are fears that the heavy and incessant rains on the Tigullio could bring critical issues to the areas near the small, medium and large basins. Milan is returning to normality after the storm during the night between Monday and Tuesday which caused the Seveso to flood but there is a yellow alert for the new rains to arrive. Meanwhile, the first snow of the season arrived late in Abruzzo on the Gran Sasso above 2200 meters and today the altitude should drop.