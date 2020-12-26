Despite the approval and distribution of Pfizer vaccines in the UK, there is still a desire to go further, and several scientists are developing a new treatment consisting of the use of antibodies to achieve almost immediate protection in patients with coronavirus, especially in those in which it is urgently needed.

Take part in a clinical trial launched by the University College London Hospitals NHS Trust (UCLH) and called Storm chaser. With the, the idea is that the use of antibodies provides lasting and long-term protection, especially in those cases in which it would be too late to offer them a vaccine.

For now the treatment has already been injected into 10 people in the country’s vaccine research center, once the study entered phase III trials on December 2. The goal is to reach 1,125 people with this new treatment, and spread throughout the world.

A second trial also in progress

Besides of Storm chaser, UK has started another call Provent, which is intended to examine the use of antibodies in those who cannot benefit from vaccines for any reason, either because of your immune system, your risk of infection, or other existing factors such as age.

“These two clinical trials are an important addition to testing new therapeutic approaches, as antibody treatments may offer an alternative to groups of patients who cannot benefit from a vaccine, such as immunosuppressed patients “, explains England’s NHS National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis, in statements collected by the medium itv.com.

In addition, Powis also highlights the enormous work of its center to continue expanding new ways to fight the coronavirus: “The continued contribution of the NHS to pioneering global efforts to combat COVID-19 is remarkable.”

What is the treatment like and to whom?

The antibody is called AZD7442, and has been developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which has precisely collaborated with the University of Oxford in the development of its vaccine, which is awaiting approval by the Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Health Products (MHRA).

“We know that this combination of antibodies can neutralize the virus, so we hope to discover that giving this treatment by injection can lead to immediate protection against the development of COVID-19. in people who have been exposed, when it would be too late to offer a vaccine, ”says UCLH virologist and director of the Storm Chaser trial, Dr. Catherine Houlihan.

The first trial, the aforementioned Storm chaser, is aimed at toilets, students in shared flats, patients who have been in contact with someone infected, people in long-term care, military personnel, and workers in industries and factories.

On the other hand, essay Provent will recruit older people, people in long-term care, and people with cancer or HIV into its trials. “We want to assure anyone for whom a vaccine does not work that we can offer an alternative that is equally protective “says the director of the essay section, Dr. Nicky Longley.