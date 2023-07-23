FromHannes Niemeyer close

Another storm sweeps across Italy. Videos show the gigantic proportions. Tourists had to flee the beach.

Ravenna – The summer of violent weather events continues. Italy has been particularly hard hit in recent weeks. Again and again, the holiday destination so popular with Germans is hit by violent storms – sometimes with unreal strength. Images of huge hail recently caused horror. Now another extreme weather event caused chaos.

Storm sweeps across Italy – bathers flee en masse from the beach

The severe storms hit northern and central Italy on Saturday – and in some cases they caused severe damage. The area around Bologna and the Adriatic coast were among those affected. The weather service for the Emilia-Romagna region, whose capital is Bologna, also reported violent thunderstorms from the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Ferrara and Ravenna. Photos showed broken power poles, collapsed houses, scattered roof tiles and crashed cars.

There are numerous video clips of large hailstones hitting the earth and broken trees being blown through the area on social networks. One video showed bathers fleeing the beach en masse in Lido di Classe near Ravenna. The exact extent of the damage was not yet clear.

Three injured in severe storms in Italy – hailstones the size of tennis balls reported

According to a newspaper report La Republica three people were injured in the province of Ferrara. Heavy hailstorms were reported from the city of Bologna. The authorities there warned against the use of underpasses and the danger of falling trees and street signs. Various railway lines in the region were also interrupted. There have been reports of hailstones the size of tennis balls in some places. According to the weather service, gusts of wind with speeds of up to 129 kilometers per hour were registered.

There were also severe storms in the Marche Adriatic region, which borders to the south of Emilia-Romagna. Loud La Republica a stretch of beach north of Ancona was caught by a storm surge that was as sudden as it was violent. While the beaches were still full of bathers, the sky darkened within minutes and strong gusts of wind ripped away dozens of parasols. The waves had penetrated to the sixth row of beaches, and loungers were floating in the water.

A storm has swept across Italy. Trees broke off, tennis ball-sized hail fell. © Screenshots: Facebook / Tornado in Italia

In addition to extreme storms: heat wave hits Italy – up to 48 degrees possible

However, the extreme weather in Italy is not abating. In addition to the storms, the country is also being plagued by a heat wave. Meteorologists expect the next few very hot days for the coming week. According to the weather service, between Sardinia and Sicily Ilmeteo.it Temperatures up to 48 degrees are possible.

Severe storms had hit northern Italy on Friday. Among other things, a video made a splash in which masses of water and ice rushed through the streets of the small town of Seregno in Lombardy. (han/dpa)

List of rubrics: © Screenshots: Facebook / Tornado in Italia