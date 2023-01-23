Home page World

From: Catherine Reikowski

Danger of flooding in Italy: Storms cause chaos in the country in mid-January © picture alliance/dpa/Vigili del Fuoco

Second highest warning level for parts of Italy: A bad weather front is noticeable in the country – with flooding, snow masses and avalanche danger.

Rome – snow, rain, storms, floods – and also in places that stand for heat records: A bad weather front whirls Italy upside down at the beginning of the week. Not only the skier’s paradise South Tyrol in the north of the country, but also southern Italy expect heavy snowfalls on Monday (January 23).

Severe weather in Italy: snow on Sicily – schools remain closed

In the southernmost regions of Apulia and Basilicata, schools in many cities were therefore closed on Monday for safety reasons. Even in the Sicilian province of Siracusa, where a heat record of 48.8 degrees was measured in the summer, some snow fell overnight.

Videos from snow-covered Umbria are shared on social networks:

Italy: Second highest warning level for Emilia-Romagna and Marche – Venice expects floods

Civil protection issued the second highest warning level because of the precipitation for the Emilia-Romagna and Marche regions in central Italy. Heavy rains and flooding occur on the Adriatic coast in the regions.

Alert for the people in the Senigallia area: They have been asked to go to higher floors. Twelve people died there in storms in the fall. And on the island of Ischia, where twelve people also died in landslides at the end of November, around 400 residents had to leave their homes days ago. They have still not been able to return, the danger situation continues. In Venice, people are preparing, the city expects a flood of 125 centimeters. To prevent this from flooding the city center around the famous St. Mark’s Square, all mobile flood protection gates in front of the lagoon were extended.

Place on a volcanic island in Italy cut off from the outside world – traffic chaos in central Italy

Ferry connections to the Aeolian Islands between Sicily and Calabria were resumed at the weekend after being interrupted for more than 40 hours due to bad weather. On Monday, however, the village of Ginostra on the volcanic island of Stromboli was still cut off from the outside world.

In many towns and villages in central Italy, the fresh snow paralyzed traffic and caused traffic chaos. In the Valmarecchia valley in the province of Rimini, the snow masses reached a height of up to two meters on Monday morning, as reported by the Ansa news agency. The authorities also warned of avalanches. In Perugia, the capital of the Umbria region, a number of roads were closed from which the fresh snow could not initially be cleared. (dpa/kat)