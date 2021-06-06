ofVeronika Arnold shut down

Accidents, floods and lightning strikes: in many places the fire brigades were in constant use after the severe storms in Germany. The DWD does not give the all-clear for Sunday either.

Berlin – lightning strikes, floods caused by heavy rain and numerous accidents caused immense damage over the weekend. Even on Sunday night, the sometimes severe storms continued to rage in large parts of Germany. The fire brigades were in constant use in many places. The German Weather Service cannot give the all-clear for Sunday either. For central Germany, the meteorologists expect heavy rain again locally. From noon, the DWD also warns of severe thunderstorms in the south of Thuringia and Saxony as well as in northeast Bavaria.

Storms in Germany: Hundreds of fire brigades due to accidents and floods

In Bavaria, the fire brigade had to go out on hundreds of missions. The severe weather warning issued by the German Weather Service for severe thunderstorms came true in many cases. In regions like Lower Bavaria, there were car accidents, flooded streets and full cellars on Saturday. During a regatta on Lake Constance, two sailing boats with seven people overturned due to squalls.

Accidents and floods also in Hessen – fire brigade in constant use

A similar picture emerged in East Hesse. There, too, the storms resulted in hundreds of fire brigade deployments. According to the police, 330 operations were registered in the Fulda district during the afternoon, the majority of them in the Fulda urban area. It was mainly about flooded streets, popped sewer covers and full basements. There were no injuries.

There were four accidents on the motorways around Fulda, the police said. In one of them, a driver overturned his car after losing control of his vehicle on the wet road and straying from the road. He and his passenger were rushed to hospital with minor injuries. No one was injured in the remaining accidents.

“Meter-high water masses” in Saxony: Car up to the top in the water

Heavy rain also caused several road closures and full cellars in the Zwickauer Land in Saxony. A street underpass under the Autobahn 4 was impassable because of the large amount of water, said a police spokesman on Sunday. “A car was up to the top in the water and had to be towed.” An underpass at an exit from the federal highway 93 also had to be closed due to the meter-high water masses. No one was injured in either case.

According to the fire brigade, the town of Langenweißbach in the Ore Mountains was also badly affected. “The small local fire brigade had 35 missions in just a few hours. The water ran right through the village. ”Streams overflowed their banks, and numerous cellars had to be pumped out. The storm in Zwickau and the surrounding area occurred very selectively, between around 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. “We got around 170 calls. In the morning the sky was still completely blue, ”said the fire department spokesman.

A lot of rain also fell in Thuringia – there, too, there were several crashes on the motorways.

Storm chaos in Germany: Central station in Stuttgart flooded

At the main train station in Stuttgart, the water was up to 30 centimeters high at times, as a police spokesman announced early on Sunday morning. The water could not drain quickly enough, among other things due to blocked gullies.

Severe storms in Germany for days: girls seriously injured after lightning strike

Some severe storms had raged in parts of Germany since Friday. A serious accident occurred in Düsseldorf: after a lightning strike, a child fell on his bicycle and was hit by a car. The twelve-year-old girl was critically injured, said a fire department spokesman loudly on Friday evening dpa With. Accordingly, lightning struck in the evening near the group of several cyclists on a street in the Urdenbacher Kämpe nature reserve.

Storms in Germany: In Thuringia alone, damage amounting to millions

The district of Mosbach in the Thuringian municipality of Wutha-Farnroda was badly affected, where on Friday evening a tidal wave had streamed through the village and flooded houses, gardens and garages. Several cars were washed away, and people had to be freed from three of them. The mayor reckoned damage in the millions, and a building was feared a partial fall from a landslide.

Storm in North Rhine-Westphalia: car is washed up in Bach

There were also landslides in Hennef in North Rhine-Westphalia after a storm on Friday evening. A car was washed into a stream, the area of ​​a swimming pool was covered with mud and debris, and a road through the forest was almost completely washed away on one side.

Residents of the district of Lanzenbach (North Rhine-Westphalia) are cleaning up their properties, which are covered with mud and rubble after severe storms. © David Young / dpa

Storms rage near Hanover: the fire brigade rescues 82-year-olds from the underpass

In Laatzen near Hanover, the fire brigade took a senior citizen out of a flooded pedestrian underpass on Saturday. The 82-year-old was trapped in stagnant water about 30 centimeters high with eight young people. Firefighters carried the pensioner outside. Also at the main train station in Stuttgart, the water was up to 30 centimeters high at times, as a police spokesman announced on Sunday.

Scaffolding pulls several workers with it – 65-year-old dies

A 65-year-old also died in the city on Friday when a scaffold was washed away on a construction site and carried away several workers.(va / dpa)