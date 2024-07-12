Home page World

Due to heavy rain and flooding, fire brigades in some Austrian states were in constant operation. The weather forecast remains complicated.

Munich – The weather is going crazy again. Since Wednesday (July 10th) severe storms have been raging in Bavaria, with Holzkirchen being hit particularly hard. On Thursday (July 11th) a supercell caused large hailstones in Memmingen. In the evening and overnight into Friday (July 12th) thunderstorms raged in several regions of Austria.

In the federal states of Carinthia and Tyrol, parts of the country were flooded. In Carinthia, fire brigades were still in constant operation on Friday morning. “The weather left a trail of devastation! Several cellars are under water, streams are overflowing their banks, trees are blocking the road,” the state alarm and warning center described the consequences of the storm in Kronen Newspaper.

Severe storms in several regions of Austria

The worst affected areas were Görtschitz and Lavanttal as well as the St. Veit area. In Preitenegg, a driver trapped in his vehicle had to be freed. He was surprised by the floods of the Waldensteiner Bach, which had burst its banks. The masses of water had pushed his car against a bridge railing. There were also floods in the neighboring state of Styria, especially in the Murtal.

Heavy storms with heavy rain also kept the fire brigades in Tyrol on their toes. Once again, after golf ball-sized hailstones destroyed cars in June. In the Zillertal there was so much rainfall that a mudslide occurred near Fügenberg around midnight. A holiday couple from Germany were trapped between two streams of the Hundsbach, but were lucky in their misfortune. “The emergency services could only get to the car on foot. The two Germans were found there unharmed. The car also apparently suffered no damage,” the police told the Kronen Newspaper The Hochfügen municipal road was still partially closed on Friday morning.

Brenner state road closed after landslide

Traffic is also affected in the Landeck district. A mudslide also occurred near Tösens, meaning the Reschen road had to be closed. The Hahntennjoch was also impassable as a result of the storm with heavy rain. There were landslides in the rear Kaunertal valley. In South Tyrol, the Brenner state road between Mauls and Sterzing was damaged and closed after a landslide. Mudslides are common in the Austrian Alpine region. In June, an avalanche of mud and gravel buried forest roads and a federal highway.

In Austria, the weather forecast remains tense. For Friday, meteorologist Peter Wölfingseder from uwz.at for parts of Salzburg from large hail and heavy gusts of wind, as heute.at reported. Thunderstorms are expected to reach the east towards the evening. There could be local storms in the mountains and hills on Saturday. (mt)