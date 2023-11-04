04/11/2023 – 16:09
Residents of several neighborhoods in São Paulo and cities in the Metropolitan Region remain without water, after damage caused by heavy rains on the afternoon of Friday, 3rd. The lack of energy affects the water supply in several regions this Saturday, 4th.
Sabesp even asked the population to reduce water consumption until services are completely normalized. Due to the lack of energy, several installations and pumping stations were shut down, reducing the level of reservoirs, the company said.
This Saturday morning, the most critical points of water shortages in the capital are in the regions:
Americanópolis
Saint Matthew
Itaquera
Vila Mariana
Vila Clara
Saint Etelvina
Guaianases
City Tiradentes
Mascot Village
Vila Santa Catarina
Villa Joaniza
Large field
Jardim Promissão
quarry
City Ademar
Flora Farm
Morumbi
Capão Redondo
In Greater São Paulo, shortages affect the municipalities of:
Itapecerica da Serra
Mauá
Cotia
Saint Andrew
Diadem
Osasco
Barueri
Guarulhos
Taboao da Serra
Itaquaquecetuba
Biritiba Mirim
Suzano
Sabesp reported that it is working on an emergency basis to supply critical locations with tanker trucks. There is still no forecast for the full restoration of regular water supply.
Heavy rains left at least six people dead in the state. More than 40 municipalities, including the capital of São Paulo, had incidents of falling trees. There were more than 2 thousand calls for incidents according to civil defenses and the Fire Department across the State.
Since the beginning of the storm that hit the city, São Paulo City Hall has stated that cleaning staff, agents from sub-prefectures and public lighting and traffic light repair teams have been on the streets to restore normality in the capital of São Paulo.
