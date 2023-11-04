Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/11/2023 – 16:09

Residents of several neighborhoods in São Paulo and cities in the Metropolitan Region remain without water, after damage caused by heavy rains on the afternoon of Friday, 3rd. The lack of energy affects the water supply in several regions this Saturday, 4th.

Sabesp even asked the population to reduce water consumption until services are completely normalized. Due to the lack of energy, several installations and pumping stations were shut down, reducing the level of reservoirs, the company said.

This Saturday morning, the most critical points of water shortages in the capital are in the regions:

Americanópolis

Saint Matthew

Itaquera

Vila Mariana

Vila Clara

Saint Etelvina

Guaianases

City Tiradentes

Mascot Village

Vila Santa Catarina

Villa Joaniza

Large field

Jardim Promissão

quarry

City Ademar

Flora Farm

Morumbi

Capão Redondo

In Greater São Paulo, shortages affect the municipalities of:

Itapecerica da Serra

Mauá

Cotia

Saint Andrew

Diadem

Osasco

Barueri

Guarulhos

Taboao da Serra

Itaquaquecetuba

Biritiba Mirim

Suzano

Sabesp reported that it is working on an emergency basis to supply critical locations with tanker trucks. There is still no forecast for the full restoration of regular water supply.

Heavy rains left at least six people dead in the state. More than 40 municipalities, including the capital of São Paulo, had incidents of falling trees. There were more than 2 thousand calls for incidents according to civil defenses and the Fire Department across the State.

Since the beginning of the storm that hit the city, São Paulo City Hall has stated that cleaning staff, agents from sub-prefectures and public lighting and traffic light repair teams have been on the streets to restore normality in the capital of São Paulo.