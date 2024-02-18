Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/18/2024 – 16:21

A heavy rain that fell on the capital of São Paulo on the afternoon of this Sunday, 18th, caused the City Hall's Emergency Management Center (CGE) to alert for flooding. The warning applies to all regions given the intensity of the storm. The train service on Line 8-Diamante was interrupted during the afternoon due to flooding on the track.

“Heating in combination with the sea breeze generates instabilities that can be very intense. It is already raining heavily and with the potential for hail in Osasco, Barueri and Santana de Parnaíba, all municipalities to the west of the Capital”, informed the City Hall body at 2:40 pm, the time at which the state of attention was activated.

Monitoring indicates that, during the afternoon, the weather should remain unstable, and when it rains, gusts of wind, hail and flooding may occur.

According to ViaMobilidade, which manages Line 8, the interruption occurred due to flooding on the road between the Lapa and Palmeiras-Barra Funda stations. “Trains are not running between Lapa and Júlio Prestes stations,” he said in a statement on the official website. No other lines had experienced problems as of 4 p.m.

See City Hall guidelines to avoid problems arising from flooding

– Avoid driving through flooded streets;

– If the rain caused flooding, do not venture into rapids;

Stay in a safe place. If you need it, ask for help;

– Stay away from the power grid and do not stop under trees. Take shelter in houses and buildings;

– Plan your trips so that there is less chance of experiencing traffic jams caused by blocked streets;

– If you have any questions about blocked roads, call the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) call center on 156 or visit the CET website to find out what traffic is like on the main roads.

Rain continues at the beginning of the week

On Monday, the 19th, the probability of moderate to heavy rain from the afternoon onwards “increases significantly in the region of the capital and Greater São Paulo”, said the CGE. “The day should start with thermometers around 20°C and throughout the afternoon the maximum temperature easily reaches 28°C, while the minimum air humidity percentages remain above 48%.”

The CGE also highlighted the effect on the coast. “According to the most recent information from the Hydrography Center of the Brazilian Navy, the subtropical depression (cyclone) continues its trajectory over the ocean, generating rain, strong winds and waves of around 3 meters. Therefore, this condition requires special attention to maritime navigation.”

Rain showers are also expected for Tuesday of moderate to heavy intensity from the afternoon onwards. “Throughout the day, sun between clouds and forecast minimum temperature in the morning at around 20°C, with a maximum in the afternoon around 26°C. Air humidity levels remain high, with the lowest values ​​around 55%.”