The weather situation in Brazil is massive. Rescue workers are in constant use. After a storm, several people die.

Rio de Janeiro – Spring is slowly coming to Germany. The first blossoms are already here in many places and the temperatures allow most of the winter jackets to be banished into the wardrobe. In Brazil, the weather is crazy, to say the least. Precipitation, flooding, a landslide: the consequences of a storm claim human lives. Previously, the holiday paradise was groaning under one enormous heat wave.

Massive storm in Brazil – people die, rescue workers rescue toddler from rubble

At least nine people are said to be at one on Friday (March 22). Storm died in southeastern Brazil. According to statements from the fire department and civil defense, a deadly landslide occurred in the tourist town of Petrópolis in the state of Rio de Janeiro, in which three people died.

Governor Cláudio Castro described the current situation in Petrópolis as “critical” in the online networks. Massive rainfall and the flooding of the Quitandinha River led him to make this statement. Rescue workers managed to save a little girl. No information was initially given about the child's age. It had lain under the rubble of a house for more than twelve hours.

Things were different for two children (three and nine years old) south of the coast of São Paulo. According to authorities, they died when a roof and a wall collapsed. A man was killed by a lightning strike north of Rio de Janeiro in the seaside resort of Arraial do Cabo.

Record temperatures in Rio de Janeiro – city warned the population to drink enough

A felt temperature of 62.3 degrees was recorded in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, March 17th. This represents the highest value measured since such measurements began in 2014. The actual maximum temperature in Rio de Janeiro that day was 42 degrees. The ongoing heat wave has been causing record temperatures for weeks. A two-year-old child died as a result of the extreme heat.

“Avoid any prolonged exposure to the sun. Drink plenty of water.”

Global warming is becoming extremely noticeable in Brazil. The country repeatedly experiences natural disasters. (mbr/AFP)

