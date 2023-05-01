Storm Boy – The boy who could fly: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Channel 5

Tonight, Monday 1 May 2023, the film Storm Boy – The boy who could fly is broadcast on Canale 5 at 21.25. A 2019 film directed by Shawn Seet. Starring Geoffrey Rush, Jai Courtney and Finn Little. The film is the film adaptation of the 1964 novel Storm Boy written by Colin Thiele, already brought to the cinema in 1976. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream Storm Boy? Here is all the information.

Plot

The film tells the story of Michael Kingley (Geoffrey Rush), an elderly businessman, now retired, who enjoys spending time between offices and in the company of his grandchildren. The man begins to have blurred memories of his childhood, images of a distant past that he can not give shape. A forgotten time and so distant from what he has become that he struggles to remember.

Reconstructing the narrative thread of those evanescent memories, Michael tells his niece his childhood, when he lived in a small village near the sea with his father. But above all the narration of him focuses on when, as a child, he saved an orphaned pelican, Mr. Percival, raising him up to forge a strong bond with him and experiencing many adventures together.

Storm Boy – The boy who could fly: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? We find much loved actors such as Geoffrey Rush, Finn Little, Jai Courtney, Erik Thomson, Brad Williams, Natasha Wanganeen, Trevor Jamieson, Morgana Davies, Michelle Nightingale, Miraede Bhatia-Williams, Chantal Contouri, Paul Blackwell, David Gulpilil. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Geoffrey RushMike ‘Storm Boy’ Kingley

Jai CourtneyTom

Finn Little as Mike ‘Storm Boy’ Kingley as a child

Trevor Jamieson – Fingerbone Bill

Morgana DaviesMadeline

David Gulpilil: Father of Fingerbone Bill

Erik ThomsonMalcolm Downer

Streaming and TV

Where to see Storm boy on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 1 May 2023 – at 21.25 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via PC, tablet and smartphone thanks to the internet connection.