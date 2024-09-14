Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/14/2024 – 16:34

Heavy rains have left at least four dead in Romania. Austria declares emergency in several regions. Storm also affects Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech RepublicFour people have died in Romania in floods caused by Storm Boris, which has been bringing torrential rains to Central and Eastern Europe.

Since Thursday (12/09), areas of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia have been hit by strong winds and exceptionally torrential rain.

“We are once again facing the effects of climate change, which are increasingly present on the European continent, with dramatic consequences,” Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday (14/09). “We need to continue to strengthen our ability to predict extreme weather events.”

In Romania, four bodies were found in the worst-hit region of Galati in the southeast of the country, where 5,000 homes were damaged. Hundreds of people were rescued in 19 parts of the country, rescue services said, releasing a video of flooded homes in a village on the banks of the Danube River. “This is a catastrophe of epic proportions,” said Emil Dragomir, mayor of the village of Slobozia Conachi in Galati, where he said 700 homes were flooded.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is visiting the area, while President Iohannis sent his “condolences to the grieving families”.

Floods in Central Europe

About 100,000 firefighters were mobilized in the Czech Republic, where nearly 2,900 incidents were reported on Friday, most of them due to falling trees and flooding. Nearly 50,000 homes were without electricity on Saturday, Czech energy company CEZ said, and a hospital in the southeastern city of Brno was evacuated on Saturday morning.

“The ground is now saturated, so all the rainwater will remain on the surface,” Environment Minister Petr Hladik said on X Network. Residents are being given free sandbags to protect their homes.

Neighboring Slovakia has declared a state of emergency in the capital Bratislava.

Meanwhile, in Poland, the government warned of potential disaster in the southwest of the country on Saturday afternoon and evening. Authorities closed the Golkowice border crossing with the Czech Republic after a river burst its banks, closing several roads and halting trains on the line from Prudnik to Nysa.

Austria, meanwhile, recorded winds of 146 kilometers per hour (90 mph) in the south of the country. Firefighters have intervened around 150 times in the capital Vienna since Friday to clear roads blocked by storm debris and pump water from basements, local media reported.

Austrian authorities also declared 23 localities in Austria on Saturday, mainly in the states of Lower Austria and Styria, as disaster areas due to severe flooding.

Lower Austria, which borders the Czech Republic to the north, is currently the worst affected. In this area, overflowing rivers and reservoirs in the Waldviertel, a region about 115 kilometers west of Vienna, have forced the evacuation of hundreds of people.

“The storm situation is very serious. Almost all federal states are affected by heavy rain and in some cases snowfall. The situation is getting worse, especially in Lower Austria,” Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on social media. “The peak has not yet been reached. The coming days will continue to be extremely difficult and challenging for the affected population and the emergency services,” he added.

The last major floods in Austria were recorded in 2002 and 2013, when the Danube and Kamp rivers overflowed causing hundreds of millions of euros in damage and flooding several regions of the country.

jps (AFP, EFE, ots)