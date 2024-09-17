AND’ The death toll from the Boris storm that hit Central and Eastern Europe, the worst since 1997, has risen to at least 18. Over a month of rain has poured down in just a few days on Austria, Poland, Czech Republic and Hungary causing extensive damage and leading to numerous evacuations. In southwestern Poland, an entire city, Nysa, where 42,000 people live, was evacuated by Mayor Kordian Kolbiarz. Here, thousands of people worked overnight to strengthen the banks of a dam at risk of breaking. Seven towns in Austria were also evacuated in the past few hours, as the Kurier reports.

A state of natural disaster has been declared everywherehundreds of thousands of homes were left without electricity and water, road traffic and rail transport were disrupted. Although the weather situation seems to be improving in several places, the soil remains saturated and rivers are overflowing..

In Austria, the situation remains “dramatic,” warned Johanna Mikl-Leitner, governor of the state of Lower Austria. The state has made available 300 million euros from a special fund to deal with the twelve dams that have burst and the evacuations still underway. In Vienna, where it continues to rain, four subway lines are still partially closed.

About 70 boats are stuck on the Danube, including a river cruise ship bound for Budapest with 102 passengers, mostly Swiss, according to the Swiss company Thurgau Travel. Neighboring Hungary and Slovakia also fear flooding, as does eastern Germany. Dresden has erected mobile protective walls along the flooded Elbe. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “deeply saddened” by the “dramatic images” of recent days, promising to provide assistance to the countries worst affected.