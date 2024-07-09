Four people have died in Texas as Tropical Storm Beryl continues to move through the state, Houston’s mayor said Monday, while millions remain without power.

The utility said the outage would likely take several days to restore power, with an estimated 2 to 3 million households affected. Beryl made landfall as a hurricane near the Texas town of Matagorda, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Houston, on Monday morning but has since lost strength.

The US National Hurricane Center issued warnings for parts of Texas and Louisiana for more tornadoes, flash flooding and strong winds.

Meteorologists said there was a continued risk of life-threatening storm surge along the Gulf Coast, and they expected Beryl to continue moving northeastward over the coming days as it weakens further.