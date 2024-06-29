Mexico.- He National Metereological Serviceof the With wateron Thursday night he gave the notice that “Tropical storm “Beryl” has formed“east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles, in the Atlantic Ocean.

“For now No It represents danger for him Mexican territory“added the SMN, although its movement is west at 30 kilometers per hour, and forecast models indicate that it will become hurricane and will reach the south-eastern Mexican area.

Thursday night (9:00 p.m.) “Beryl” was located 1,785 kilometers east-southeast of Barbados and 4,805 km east-southeast of the coast of Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Its current movement is towards the west (275°) at 30 km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gusts of 85 km/h.