Storm Bernard has left two dead in Trigueros (Huelva) and Córdoba capital and at least seven others injured in Granada, Moguer (Huelva), Córdoba, Jaén and Fernan Núñez (Córdoba). The two fatalities were recorded late this Sunday: a middle-aged man who died around 9:20 p.m. when his vehicle overturned after a landslide in Trigueros (Huelva) and a young man found dead late this Sunday in a sidewalk of Motril street in Córdoba capital.

The injured are three people taken to the hospital due to a falling tree in the gardens of the Alhambra on Cuesta Gomérez street in Granada; an injured person transported by ambulance when a tree fell on him in Moguer (Huelva); a 17-year-old minor injured with a possible femur fracture after a tree fell on Ángel de Saavedra street in Córdoba capital; a woman injured in the leg after a sign fell on her in the Blas Infante roundabout in Jaén capital and a woman slightly injured in Fernán Núñez (Córdoba) when a wall of a house fell on her.

As detailed by 112 in a statement, most of the 2,000 notices related to the effects of Storm Bernard in Andalusia have been due to falling trees and other elements of street furniture and detachments from facades (217), traffic incidents — also railway– due to obstacles on the track (191), another 55 due to anomalies in basic services, intermittent power and telephone outages and nine due to flooding. The warnings were concentrated between Sunday night and 1:30 a.m. on Monday, with a new peak in damage reporting at first light.

Thousands of notices to 112



The province of Seville leads the incidents with 738 recorded due to falling branches or trees, cables, street furniture, objects on the road and road closures due to falling trees and flooding. In addition to the capital, incidents have also been recorded in Alcalá de Guadaira, Arahal, Aznalcázar, Bollullos de la Mitación, El Castillo de las Guardas, El Madroño, El Saucejo, Espartinas, Gelves, Gerena, Guillena, Huevar del Aljarafe, La Campana , La Rinconada, Las Cabezas, Lebrija, Los Palacios, Mairena del Alcor, Mairena del Aljarafe, Marchena, Morón de la Frontera, Algamitas, El Cuerpo, Villamanrique, Paradas, Salteras, San Juan de Aznalfarache, Sanlúcar la Mayor, Tomares, Umbrete , Utrera and Villanueva del Ariscal.

Among the most notable incidents in recent hours is the cutting of the A-380 highway at kilometer 1, in Marchena, which has caused a total closure until the pine trees are removed; and the cutting of exits 508 and 511 of the A-4 towards Córdoba, near Carmona, where traffic has already been restored. Railway traffic has also been affected by the fall of an electric pole on the track between Marchena and Osuna and power supply shortages have been addressed in towns such as Los Palacios or Morón.

These last-minute incidents are added to those recorded this Sunday, when a train was affected after running over a fallen tree between the Cantaelgallo stations between Dos Hermanas and Utrera, which keeps train traffic between both towns interrupted, affecting line C1. of Seville Cercanías and the Media Distancia trains that connect with Cádiz and Málaga.

The province of Cádiz responded to more than 400 alerts on Sunday, although the situation improved during the night and only added twenty more. In addition to the capital, calls were received from the municipalities of Algeciras, Algodonales, Arcos de La Frontera, Barbate, Benalup-Casas Viejas, Cádiz, Chiclana, Chipiona, Conil, El Bosque, El Puerto de Santa María, Jerez, La Línea, Los Barrios, Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Setenil de Las Bodegas, Prado del Rey, Puerto Real, Rota, San Fernando, San José del Valle, San Roque, Tarifa, Vejer de la Frontera and Villamartín. The majority of incidents were due to emergencies related to falling branches or trees, cables, street furniture, objects on the road, obstruction of communication routes, flooded roads and flooding of affected homes and basic supplies.

One dead and one injured in Huelva



In Huelva, around thirty notices are added to the 300 managed by 112 on Sunday. The most affected municipalities have been the capital, Isla Cristina, Ayamonte and Lepe, although incidents have also been recorded in Aljaraque, Almonte, Beas, Cartaya, El Campillo, Escacena del Campo, Gibraleón, Higuera de La Sierra, La Palma del Condado, Lepe, Minas de Riotinto, Moguer, Aracena, Punta Umbría, Rosal de La Frontera, San Juan del Puerto, San Silvestre de Guzmán, Trigueros, Valverde del Camino, Villablanca and Villanueva de Los Castillejos. These notices have been due to incidents related to the fall of branches or trees, cables, street furniture, objects on the road, obstacles on communication routes, roads with ponds, flooding of homes and affected basic supplies. In Trigueros, a person died at around 9:19 p.m. when the vehicle in which he was traveling overturned after a landslide on the Arroyo Sequillo road and in Moguer a man was taken by ambulance to the Juan Ramón Jiménez Hospital after being injured when a tree fell on him. Canorra road.

In Córdoba, the storm has caused 260 warnings after adding more than 130 during the night with incidents in the municipalities of Baena, Benamejí, Cabra, Encinas Reales, Guadalcázar, Lucena, La Carlota, Palma del Río, Priego and Puente Genil, in addition to the capital. The largest volume of emergencies managed has also been due to the fall of branches or trees, street furniture, objects on the road, as well as pools of water on roads and flooding of homes and warnings due to lack of electricity supply in municipalities such as Almodóvar. del Río, Puente Genil and La Carlota.

The most serious effects have been recorded in the capital where a young man was found dead late this Sunday on a sidewalk on Motril Street in Córdoba capital and a 17-year-old minor was injured with a possible fracture of the femur after the fall. of a tree on Ángel de Saavedra street. In addition, a woman was slightly injured in Fernán Núñez (Córdoba) when a wall of a house fell on her and she has been evacuated to the Montilla hospital.

In the province of Granada, there have been more than 130 incidents after adding close to 30 in the morning with warnings from the municipalities of Albolote, Algarinejo, Alhendín, Armilla, Cájar, Cenes de la Vega, Churriana de la Vega, Granada, Huétor De Santillán, Huétor Vega, Iznalloz, Jun, La Taha, La Zubia, Las Gabias, Loja, Monachil, Montefrío, Dílar, Ogíjares, Peligros, Vegas del Genil and Zafarraya, associated with the wind and its effects such as falling branches, dragging of street furniture and obstacles on the road. The Alhambra had to be closed this Sunday and a tree in its gardens falling on several people on Cuesta Gomerez Street, with three people taken to a hospital, was the most notable incident.

In the province of Jaén, there have been more than thirty incidents caused by falling branches and trees, cables, street furniture, objects on the road, obstruction of communication routes, as well as some specific flooding. In the capital, a call was received about a woman injured in her leg after a sign fell on her in the Blas Infante roundabout.

Finally, in the province of Málaga, warnings have been received from Antequera, Archidona, Benalmádena, Cártama, Coín, Málaga, Mijas, Mollina, Ronda, Valle De Abdalajís, Vélez-Málaga, Villanueva Del Rosario and Villanueva Del Trabuco.