update/videoThe weather will continue to play tricks on us for the time being. While Limburg is dealing with a thick layer of snow, and there have been warnings for days about slippery conditions due to snow and freezing cold – such as last night and Friday morning – very different weather is coming on Sunday. The wind is going to blow very strong, stormy.
Eric Reijnen Rutten
Latest update:
18-01-24, 19:10
