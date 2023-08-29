Home page World

Extreme weather prevails in Switzerland, as in many other regions of Europe. A heat wave is now followed by an onset of winter in August.

Munich – flood in Austria, Flood in southern Germany and in Slovenia, a tornado in Croatia – and the onset of winter in the Swiss Alps. In Europe, the weather isn’t giving people a breather right now. In Switzerland, too, heavy rainfall is causing flooded regions, drinking water pollution and closed roads. But the onset of winter with mudslides also causes concern. Several passes had to be blocked because of this.

Numerous alpine passes are closed due to snow – in the previous week it was still 38 degrees

According to the Swiss authorities, the Alpine passes Furka, Susten, Grimsel, Gotthard, Simplon and Nufenen remained closed on Monday. The snow line fell below 2000 meters and the first flakes fell in some mountain regions such as Zermatt. In higher regions became loud Kronen newspaper even up to 60 centimeters of fresh snow are expected. According to the Swiss media, it was still 38 degrees Celsius last week.

For safety reasons and because of mudslides, the Umbrail Pass and the Splügen Pass were closed, according to the Graubünden canton police. After a mudslide, part of the Averstal was also cut off from the outside world. Likewise, the Val S-Charl was no longer accessible.

Record rain values ​​in Ticino, Switzerland: 380 liters per square meter within 48 hours

In the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland in Ticino there have been storms since Friday evening. According to the Federal Office for Meteorology and Climatology (Meteoswiss), 380 liters of rain per square meter fell in Biasca within 48 hours. This is the highest amount ever measured. Although a severe weather warning has now been lifted, the drinking water in many areas is still microbiologically polluted. (cgsc)