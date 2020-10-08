Snowfalls and gale winds are approaching in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. Storm warning has been issued in four of the seven districts in the county. On Thursday, October 8, gusts of wind up to 18 m / s and a drop in temperature to -6 degrees are expected, the Ob-Irtysh Department of the Hydrometeorological Service reports.

Adverse weather events will be especially acute in the Nadym, Taz, Purov and Yamal regions. In the west of the district, precipitation is mostly not expected, in the rest of the regions – rain and sleet. In the coming days, the weather will not change significantly.

As writes IA “Ura.ru”despite the freezing temperatures, no decision has yet been made to close ferry crossings. Ferries across the Ob on the Salekhard-Labytnangi route run on schedule, and the bridge across the Pur will open in eight days.

On Monday, October 6, the first snow fell in Krasnoyarsk. Even on Sunday, the sun was shining in the city and the air warmed up to +13 degrees.