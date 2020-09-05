Felix Auger-Aliassime, serves during the game against Murray. Frank Franklin II / AP

It was raining in New York, the remaining duels on the outer courts were suspended and inside the center, despite the cover, Andy Murray endured another storm. His name is Felix Auger-Aliassime, a Canadian who started breaking molds and for a while here he turned off, limping like all that squad of young people who don’t finish hitting the table. However, he has come back eager. And Murray, gutted, was burned. The Scotsman, who had made an incredible comeback from his first round commitment after 4h 39m, couldn’t help but watch and endure the downpour: 6-2, 6-3 and 6-4.

Aliassime nipped in the bud his first intervention at a large in 20 months. The boy did it with a rain of winning shots (52, compared to the nine of the British) and a prodigious demonstration of the service. He closed his performance sheet with 24 aces and retaining 89% of the points elucidated under his first serves. Brutal. “I think both he and Denis [Shapovalov]”, Introduces for this newspaper the Swedish Mats Wilander,” there could be two contenders for the title this year. Djokovic is the big favorite and Thiem is behind him, but I would point to them as alternatives ”.

Not a ball of break Aliassime (20 years) was awarded to the inspiring Murray, who left New York feeling a job well done despite the beating. “Obviously, the almost five hours the other day have not helped me,” said Murray, who ruled out playing in Rome and doubts doing so at Roland Garros, because his body asks him for a truce. Not so the Aliassime, fresh and without physical scratches.

It now remains to be seen if the teenager who marveled at the Caja Mágica in Madrid in 2015, where he won the Davis Junior Cup trophy at the hands of Shapovalov, another talent in search of the definitive stretch, is capable of weaving a similar journey to whom he starred last year in Miami, reaching the semifinals there and leaving his business card.

There was no debate in the match, nor did Victoria Azarenka allow it in her pulse with her compatriot Aryna Sabalenka: 6-1 and 6-3. The double Grand Slam champion is turning green these days in New York and after taking the Cincinnati trophy in the previous one she will be a tough nut to crack in this major in which all eyes lead to Serena Williams and the question of whether she can finally raise the big 24 that would equate her with Margaret Court. For now, she walks properly at Flushing Meadows; It has not yielded any set, but it is just on gasoline.

“I think I’m going in the right direction at this US Open,” said Williams, 38. “I feel that I can continue competing, and that I myself am my biggest enemy because I try to improve day by day, I analyze my games and there is a lot of pressure around my results,” he added.

She fell 6-2 and 6-4 to Margarita Gasparyan, an exception among the girls for the use of the one-handed backhand, and will face Sloane Stephens, the winner of two years ago and who reduced Olga Govortsova, next season. (double 6-2). Along with Serena, this Thursday other flashy players such as Dominic Thiem or Daniil Medvedev paraded, firm in their respective tasks: 6-3, 6-3 and 6-2 for the Austrian against Sugit Nagal, and 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4 of the Russian against Christopher O’Connell. The point of the day was starred by the Italian Matteo Berrettini (6-4, 6-4 and 7-6 to Ugo Humbert).