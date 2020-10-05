Francis Tujague

mayor of Contes (PCF), departmental councilor in the Alpes-Maritimes

Do you understand today what happened in the region?

Francis Tujague The main reason is exceptional rainfall. We exceeded 500 millimeters of rain in 5 hours. I was told this morning that it would be a millennial flood … In Breil-sur-Roya, the main town in the Roya valley, the river has overflowed squarely in the old village built for centuries, with one meter of water deep. The damage is extremely serious. A large number of houses have been totally destroyed, others have disappeared, and many, hit by floods of water, will have to be demolished; 35 kilometers of departmental roads must be completely rebuilt. Located at the bottom of the valley, these sometimes very old roads had been widened and well maintained, but they were washed away like a piece of straw.

Over the past three days, how has the situation evolved?

Francis Tujague Significant resources have been mobilized, but we are still looking for missing persons and we are still in the process of feeding the populations. In the Roya valley, there are five isolated towns. You can now access Breil-sur-Roya, one of the largest villages with 1,500 inhabitants, by two passes starting from Nice and no longer by the usual access road that comes from Italy. The latter is indeed cut in several places. When you arrive at Breil-sur-Roya, there is no more road to reach the other villages (Fontan, Saorge, La Brigue and Tende). The only means of connection going as far as Fontan, located just above Breil-sur-Roya, is the railroad. The very one for which we have been fighting for many years because he is threatened with disappearance. This is proof that these small lines are the only sure means of ensuring travel and links between villages. Stadiums have disappeared, swimming pools have been washed away, bridges… Until yesterday, there was no water or electricity in these municipalities and they could not be reached by telephone. At the moment, EDF, the departmental council and the army are delivering dozens of generators, because many medico-social establishments are located in this part of the department: retirement homes, hospitals and centers for disabled adults. We are also obliged to bring food. This morning, a baker sent for me to bring flour to him in Tende. Supplies began to be organized by helicopter beyond Breil. I’ve never seen such a thing, it’s an apocalypse landscape.

How is solidarity organized?

Francis Tujague The departmental council initially decided to allocate aid of 1,500 euros to all the victims. Ministers Castex and Darmanin came on Saturday and announced that all these territories will be classified as natural disasters. It should be done on Wednesday. The insured people can therefore be partially compensated. The department will also decide on support measures and the rehabilitation of roads. Today, in Vésubie, we have succeeded, it seems, in tracing accessible tracks with construction machinery and 4x4s. In Roya, it’s a very deep, narrow valley, which will be extremely difficult. At the bottom of the valley, only the road and the Roya passed. Difficult to take stock yet. To reconstruct what was washed away, we need serious studies, taking into account what happened. Very spontaneously in our communities, people came to us to ask us what to do. The first of the solidarity today is to bring drinking water, food, hygiene products. My community of communes in the Pays des Paillons also voted for means. That will only be a drop of water compared to what it will take to fix everything.

Was it predictable?

Francis Tujague The phenomenon had been well understood the day before. We were ready. We are starting to have a culture of this risk. But it took on such proportions, a rain of such magnitude, such violence, so fast… that it was impossible to answer it correctly. I have never seen this. When 500 mm of water fall on a valley with an extremely large catchment area and the water accumulates at a precise point which does not scatter… It is nature which reminds us that it exists and that ‘it can be particularly violent.

Interview by Kareen Janselme