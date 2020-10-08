MEP Pascal Canfin, December 6, 2018 in Paris. (VINCENT ISORE / MAXPPP)

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

“There is a link” between the bad weather in the Alpes-Maritimes and global warming, according to the MEP LREM Pascal Canfin and president of the environment committee of the European Parliament, invited Wednesday, October 7 on franceinfo, while the day before the institution voted the objective of 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in the Union.

“We must stop hiding our faces”, he continues. “It’s true in Australia, it’s true in the Amazon. It’s true in California, it’s true in the heat wave that is currently hitting Turkey, Tunisia, the Maghreb. And that’s good obviously also true in the Maritime Alps and in Italy. “ He adds that this is the reason why “the fight against climate change is absolutely fundamental”.

There have always been floods … Simply, they will always be more frequent, always more intense! Pascal Canfin, MEP LREM. to franceinfo

“From now on, instead of having a drought for a month over a few years, we will have a drought every year over several months “, underlines the deputy. According to him, we are not “not ready for that”. While “the melting of the ice, the multiplication of fires in the forests and the rise of coastal waters are going faster”. Pascal Canfin regrets that we “continues to make local urban plans with commercial areas, equipment, roads, railways, infrastructure without testing them to know if they are viable in a world with two, three, or four degrees of global warming . “

The MEP denounces the fact that nothing is really being done: “I know it’s complicated because when you have invested in a hotel or in a campsite that is by the sea, and when you are told the sea will rise, it is complicated to hear, especially now, with a very special and dramatic economic situation for many French people. “ However, Pascal Canfin calls for the establishment of new rules to ensure carbon neutrality in the more or less long term, by using “technological progress, innovation, intelligence at the service of a cause which is that of our generation”.