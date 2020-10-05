Among the wonders of the Alpes-Maritimes, it is impossible to ignore these viewpoints where, at the same glance, you can observe the azure sea and the alpine peaks. Since Saturday noon, the roar of helicopters has interfered in this postcard setting. Their incessant back and forth between the coast and the mountainous valleys of Vésubie, Tinée and Roya came to obscure the Riviera sky, after the clouds of the storm Alex finished sowing death and fear in everything the Department.

The Roya valley and that of the Vésubie, in the Maritime Alps, where the floods of storm Alex devastated villages and infrastructures.

1,000 firefighters mobilized to come to the aid of the populations

Eight people were still missing, Sunday at noon, ten others actively sought, 1000 firefighters mobilized to come to the aid of the populations of the Nice hinterland. And in all minds were engraved the unbearable images that have been circulating for three days on social networks.

Among them, that of a house in the town of Roquebillière, surrounded on Friday evening by a torrent of incredible violence, accompanied by the words of journalist Grégory Leclerc, from the regional daily Nice morning. “In this house (…), there was an elderly couple, whom we saw waving to us until the end, using a small lamp, he writes. Shortly after (…), their house was taken with them to the raging Vésubia. “ They were 93 and 98 years old and refused to leave their home when help came to look for them. Driven by fear, others, also caught in the raging waters, have instead chosen to take their car to flee before being trapped. Firefighters also, sent on a mission to help these populations struck, in the evening and at night from Friday to Saturday, by torrential rains and wind, are among the missing.

The river has completely changed its bed

Saturday morning, the sun came back to flood the ravaged valleys with light. Everyone then tries to get news from a relative, a friend, a colleague. ” It’s incredible, launches a resident of the Roya valley contacted by a relative. The river has completely changed its course. I do not recognize the village. Houses have disappeared. I haven’t heard from my mother. None of my brother either. I managed to connect my phone to an Italian network but we have no more electricity, no more water… And the track to the village is impassable. “

Others less violently affected are no less shocked. “Some are more in trouble than us, Frédéric answers to an acquaintance who is worried about his fate. Here, in La Bollène-Vésubie, we were rather spared… Two firefighters disappeared anyway… ” In Sospel, in the Bévéra valley, a local elected official contacted by Humanity tries to take stock by SMS: “I’m stuck at home. Landslide on my trail. We wait for it to stabilize before intervening. As for the others, it is quite complicated for some families: evacuations, etc. No news from relatives and comrades in the Roya valley. We cannot access it by road and communications are cut off. The firefighters, at the Tende tunnel, were evacuated by the Italians and hoisted by helicopter this morning. There, no road at all, at all. Here. Even local elected officials are waiting for news. “

Bridges washed away, electricity poles broken, landslides of mud …

The next morning, access to the border valley of Roya was finally released. Leaving from Nice, you must first climb to l’Escarène, in the Paillon valley, pass the Col de Braus, at an altitude of 1,003 meters, descend to Sospel, where the Bévéra flows, then access the Col de Brouis, a dozen kilometers above Breil-sur-Roya. As the route goes, the road becomes more and more covered with lying trees, broken electricity poles, landslides, mud … Walking these already particularly winding roads becomes a real slalom. The stone walls continue to spit out the accumulated water and, shortly before finally reaching Breil, men in yellow, using shovels and snowplows, work to make the route more passable.

“Everything was taken away. We are stunned,” testified a resident of Roquebillière.

In the middle of the morning, in any case, a column of about thirty trucks circulates at high speed on this road. Firefighters from the west of the department, Force 06 units, marine firefighters from Marseille … “Finally, help is coming”, loose André Ipert, ex-mayor of the town, beaten in the last municipal elections. In a parking lot at the entrance to the village, he talks with a few residents who have been overwhelmed by the lack of water, electricity and means of communication for almost 48 hours.

“Nine bridges were washed away, adds the former city councilor. The two tunnels towards Ventimiglia are seriously damaged. The road below is only dotted. “ The commune extends, moreover, in the mountains all around where are located several hamlets: Libre, Piedne haute, Piedne basse, Bancao… All are now inaccessible and the news of the people who live there arrives in droplets. “I had friends at Libre whose house was taken away, tells Sylvain Gogois, a communist leader of the Roya citizen association. Fortunately, they were evacuated just before. However, I have not heard from my daughter. “ He will have some shortly after. She went to the improvised drinking water distribution point this Sunday morning by the municipality.

“We received barely 4,000 liters, explains Renaud Lefebvre, municipal councilor, in front of the empty trunk of his car, filled with bottles an hour earlier. That’s less than a liter and a half per person. We were delivered this morning by train. “ The existence of this railway line becomes an obvious necessity for the whole population. “We asked for free tickets and an increase in the number of trains to allow the valley to be supplied”, indicates Najim Abdelkader, the head of the CGT railway workers in the Alpes-Maritimes.

“We had the impression of being abandoned by France”

Everyone here shares the same feeling. “We had the impression of being abandoned by France”, insists, for example, Lydia, among the people discussing with the former aedile. “We have the feeling that help arrived faster in the Vésubie and Tinée valleys, where Eric Ciotti is elected”, abounds another inhabitant. Obviously, the delivery of water bottles, by the SNCF, and the arrival of relief trucks, this Sunday morning, finally break the isolation in which a whole population found itself.

“The aquatic units will now go around the buried cars”, continues Renaud Lefebvre. And to affirm: “I don’t see how the death toll could be below ten for our commune. ” When he came to Nice on Saturday, the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, himself also expressed his “Deep concern” on the final assessment of the meteorological tragedy which took place this weekend in the Alpes-Maritimes. A fear shared by all here, and which feeds all the concerns vis-à-vis the twelve villages, at least, still completely cut off from the world, according to the authorities’ census.

Three of them, Tende, Fontan and Saorge, are located above Breil-sur-Roya. “Twenty colleagues left on foot to see the situation”, indicates, this Sunday morning, a young firefighter from Cannes mobilized in Breil and visibly exhausted. Some residents have decided to lend a helping hand by also going to the isolated towns higher up in the mountain. For now, the time has come for mutual aid and the search for means to provide for the essentials. “In the future, several aspects of regional planning will have to be questioned”, Sylvain Gogois emphasizes, however. The storm which has just ravaged the Nice hinterland will undoubtedly leave its mark for a long time.